All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Amanda Seales, 8 p.m. March 8 (18 and older). $30-$75

Nate Bargatze, 10 p.m. April 6 (18 and older). $32.50

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

John Mayer, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14. $59-$189

THALIA HALL

thaliahallchicago.com

Deer Tick, 8 p.m. May 7 (17 and older). $99

Pedro the Lion, 8:30 p.m. May 19 (17 and older). $25-$40

God is an Astronaut, 8 p.m. Sept. 25 (17 and older). $20-$30

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Black Label Society, 6:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1 (17 and older). $25-$126

New Found Glory, 6 p.m. June 23 (17 and older). $25-$30.50

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

CHVRCHES, Cherry Glazer, 7:30 p.m. May 2 (17 and older). $38.50

San Holo, 8 p.m. April 27 (18 and older). $25-$45

METRO

Metrochicago.com

“Strange 90s,” featuring Naked Raygun, Local H, Andrew W.K. and others, 8 p.m. March 8 (18 and older). $35

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Kevin Eubanks Quartet, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 28. $30-$45

Howie Day, 8 p.m. May 16. $28-$38

Miki Howard, 8 p.m. April 8-9. $38-$58

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Jim James’ Uniform Distortion, 7:30 p.m. May 23 (18 and older). $41

Mac Demarco, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. $39

Lizzo, 8 p.m. May 3. $29.50-$32.50

Lil’ Baby, 8 p.m. April 1 (18 and older). $47.50-$50

