All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE VIC THEATRE
Amanda Seales, 8 p.m. March 8 (18 and older). $30-$75
Nate Bargatze, 10 p.m. April 6 (18 and older). $32.50
UNITED CENTER
John Mayer, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14. $59-$189
THALIA HALL
Deer Tick, 8 p.m. May 7 (17 and older). $99
Pedro the Lion, 8:30 p.m. May 19 (17 and older). $25-$40
God is an Astronaut, 8 p.m. Sept. 25 (17 and older). $20-$30
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Black Label Society, 6:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1 (17 and older). $25-$126
New Found Glory, 6 p.m. June 23 (17 and older). $25-$30.50
ARAGON BALLROOM
CHVRCHES, Cherry Glazer, 7:30 p.m. May 2 (17 and older). $38.50
San Holo, 8 p.m. April 27 (18 and older). $25-$45
METRO
“Strange 90s,” featuring Naked Raygun, Local H, Andrew W.K. and others, 8 p.m. March 8 (18 and older). $35
CITY WINERY
Kevin Eubanks Quartet, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 28. $30-$45
Howie Day, 8 p.m. May 16. $28-$38
Miki Howard, 8 p.m. April 8-9. $38-$58
RIVIERA THEATRE
Jim James’ Uniform Distortion, 7:30 p.m. May 23 (18 and older). $41
Mac Demarco, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. $39
Lizzo, 8 p.m. May 3. $29.50-$32.50
Lil’ Baby, 8 p.m. April 1 (18 and older). $47.50-$50