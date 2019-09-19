{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Ski Mask the Slump God, 8 p.m. Nov. 22. $32.50

Cold War Kids, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 918 and older). $32.50- $35

Jeezy, 8 p.m. Nov., 12 (18 and older). $50.50-$101.50

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Ike Reilly Assassination, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $28

Alasdair Frazier and Natalie Haas, 3 p.m. Nov. 10. $28

Ire Elese Abure, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $15

Niamh Farrell, Seamus Begley, 8 p.m. Nov. 30. $28

THALIA HALL

thaliahallchicago.com

Colin Hay, 7 p.m. March 28 (18 and older). $36-$80

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

SLEEPING VILLAGE

sleeping-village.com

Lido, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 & Nov. 1 (21 and older). $20-$120

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Too Many Zooz, 7 p.m. Feb. 5 (17 and older). $20

Shiba San, Walker & Royce, 9 p.m. Oct. 25 (18 and older). $20-$25

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Michael McDermott, 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23. $32-$43

Levi Kries, 12 p.m. Dec. 21. $25

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, 8 p.m. Feb. 22 (18 and older). $39-$64

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.