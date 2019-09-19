All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
RIVIERA THEATRE
Ski Mask the Slump God, 8 p.m. Nov. 22. $32.50
Cold War Kids, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 918 and older). $32.50- $35
Jeezy, 8 p.m. Nov., 12 (18 and older). $50.50-$101.50
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Ike Reilly Assassination, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $28
Alasdair Frazier and Natalie Haas, 3 p.m. Nov. 10. $28
Ire Elese Abure, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $15
Niamh Farrell, Seamus Begley, 8 p.m. Nov. 30. $28
THALIA HALL
Colin Hay, 7 p.m. March 28 (18 and older). $36-$80
SLEEPING VILLAGE
Lido, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 & Nov. 1 (21 and older). $20-$120
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Too Many Zooz, 7 p.m. Feb. 5 (17 and older). $20
Shiba San, Walker & Royce, 9 p.m. Oct. 25 (18 and older). $20-$25
CITY WINERY
Michael McDermott, 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23. $32-$43
Levi Kries, 12 p.m. Dec. 21. $25
THE VIC THEATRE
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, 8 p.m. Feb. 22 (18 and older). $39-$64