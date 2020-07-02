Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Matchbox Twenty, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

The Tallest Man on Earth, Courtney Marie Andrews, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-20

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Califone, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Luttrell, rescheduled to 10 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021

Bonelang, July 25, postponed

Blunts and Blondes, July 17, postponed

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Two Feet, rescheduled to 9 p.m. May 25

ROSEMONT THEATRE

Rosemont.com/theatre

La Adictiva Banda San Jose Mesillas, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 20

THE PROMONTORY

Promontorychicago.com

Jay Electronica, rescheduled to 9 p.m. April 30

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

James Arthur, Sept. 24 and Sept. 26, canceled

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Monsieur Preine, Aug. 12, postponed

