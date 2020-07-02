Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Matchbox Twenty, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
The Tallest Man on Earth, Courtney Marie Andrews, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-20
THALIA HALL
Califone, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Luttrell, rescheduled to 10 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021
Bonelang, July 25, postponed
Blunts and Blondes, July 17, postponed
METRO
Two Feet, rescheduled to 9 p.m. May 25
ROSEMONT THEATRE
La Adictiva Banda San Jose Mesillas, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 20
THE PROMONTORY
Jay Electronica, rescheduled to 9 p.m. April 30
HOUSE OF BLUES
James Arthur, Sept. 24 and Sept. 26, canceled
CITY WINERY
Monsieur Preine, Aug. 12, postponed
