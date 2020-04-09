Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.

FOUR WINDS CASINO

Fourwindscasino.com

The Temptations, 8 p.m. June 12, postponed

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Rage Against the Machine, 8 p.m. May 19-20, postponed

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Rascal Flatts, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27

PARK WEST

jamusa.com

“The Music of Cream” featuring Kofi Baker and Will Johns, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

The Jayhawks, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 and 3:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

John McCutcheon, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

Juana Molina, 8 p.m. April 30, postponed

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

They Might Be Giants, rescheduled to 8 p.m. May 13

Everything Iconic, Rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 23.

Stereolab, 7:30 p.m. May 10, postponed

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Kurt Vile, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8-9

Patrick Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 22, cancelled

John Moreland, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Dirty Projectors, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. June 3

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Dead Can Dance, 7:30 p.m. April 29, postponed

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Pablo Vittar, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Oct. 20

Squarepusher, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Dec. 3.

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

David Archuleta, rescheduled to 9 p.m. July 31. 6 p.m. show added

RADIUS CHICAGO

Radius-chicago.com

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Snoh Aalegra, 6:30 p.m. April 19, cancelled

Manic Focus, 8 p.m. April 18, postponed

Mika, 7:30 p.m. April 27, cancelled

Jojo, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Overcoats, 8:30 p.m. April 14, rescheduled

Flora Cash, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. July 25

