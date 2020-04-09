Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.
FOUR WINDS CASINO
The Temptations, 8 p.m. June 12, postponed
UNITED CENTER
Rage Against the Machine, 8 p.m. May 19-20, postponed
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Rascal Flatts, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27
PARK WEST
“The Music of Cream” featuring Kofi Baker and Will Johns, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
The Jayhawks, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 and 3:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
John McCutcheon, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Juana Molina, 8 p.m. April 30, postponed
VIC THEATRE
They Might Be Giants, rescheduled to 8 p.m. May 13
Everything Iconic, Rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 23.
Stereolab, 7:30 p.m. May 10, postponed
THALIA HALL
Kurt Vile, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8-9
Patrick Watson, 8:30 p.m. April 22, cancelled
John Moreland, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Dirty Projectors, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. June 3
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Dead Can Dance, 7:30 p.m. April 29, postponed
METRO
Pablo Vittar, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Oct. 20
Squarepusher, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Dec. 3.
CITY WINERY
David Archuleta, rescheduled to 9 p.m. July 31. 6 p.m. show added
RADIUS CHICAGO
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
RIVIERA THEATRE
Snoh Aalegra, 6:30 p.m. April 19, cancelled
Manic Focus, 8 p.m. April 18, postponed
Mika, 7:30 p.m. April 27, cancelled
Jojo, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
LINCOLN HALL
Overcoats, 8:30 p.m. April 14, rescheduled
Flora Cash, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. July 25
