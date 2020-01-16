All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
UNITED CENTER
“Wild N’ Out Live,” featuring Nick Canon, DC Young Fly and Saweetie, 8:30 p.m. March 20. $69-$299
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION
Kesha, Big Freedia, 7 p.m. May 23, $39-$369
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5. $29-$586
THE VIC THEATRE
Michael Rappaport, 8 p.m. Feb. 29 (18 and older). $32
Sullivan King, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 (18 and older). $24
THALIA HALL
Budos Band, 7:30 p.m. April 17 (17 and older). $20-$35
Post Animal, 7:30 p.m. April 23 (17 and older). $20-$35
SCHUBAS
Shoffy, 9 p.m. April 18 (18 and older). $13-$15
Gladie, 9 p.m. March 11 (18 and older). $10-$13
RIVIERA THEATRE
Whethan, Chrome Sparks, 8 p.m. April 2 (18 and older). $25
CITY WINERY
Greg Laswell, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. $25-$35
LINCOLN HALL
Caroline Rose, 9 p.m. April 3 (18 and older). $20-$25
Cox N’ Crendor, 8 p.m. March 19 (18 and older). $20-$25