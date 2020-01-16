{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

“Wild N’ Out Live,” featuring Nick Canon, DC Young Fly and Saweetie, 8:30 p.m. March 20. $69-$299

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION

Livenation.com

Kesha, Big Freedia, 7 p.m. May 23, $39-$369

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5. $29-$586

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Michael Rappaport, 8 p.m. Feb. 29 (18 and older). $32

Sullivan King, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 (18 and older). $24

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchgicago.com

Budos Band, 7:30 p.m. April 17 (17 and older). $20-$35

Post Animal, 7:30 p.m. April 23 (17 and older). $20-$35

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Shoffy, 9 p.m. April 18 (18 and older). $13-$15

Gladie, 9 p.m. March 11 (18 and older). $10-$13

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Whethan, Chrome Sparks, 8 p.m. April 2 (18 and older). $25

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Greg Laswell, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. $25-$35

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Caroline Rose, 9 p.m. April 3 (18 and older). $20-$25

Cox N’ Crendor, 8 p.m. March 19 (18 and older). $20-$25

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.