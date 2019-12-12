All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
Chicago, Rick Springfield, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. $50-$456
Five Finger Death Punch, 6 p.m. May 19. $59-$554
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Robyn Hitchcock, 8 p.m. April 23. $35
The Jayhawks, 8 p.m. April 18, 7 p.m. April 19. $45
The Sweet Remains, 7 p.m. Jan. 19. $25
Eric Nam, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $39-$150
Flora Hall, 7:30 p.m. April 9. $15-$18
Soul Asylum, Local H, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 (18 and older). $28-$30
Nightmares on Wax, 9 p.m. April 18 (18 and older). $25
Lil Tjay, 7 p.m. Feb. 21. $125
I_O, 9 p.m. March 27 (18 and older). $20.50-$25
Bruno Major, 6 p.m. March 19. $75
Taj Mahal, 7 and 10 p.m. April 24. $78-$95
The James Hunter Six, 8 p.m. April 9. $35-$50
David Archuleta, 8 p.m. April 18. $25-$35
Gilbert O’ Sullivan, 8 p.m. April 19. $35-$48
Snoh Aalegra, 6:30 p.m. April 19. $41.55
Thundercat, 8 p.m. March 15 (18 and older). $29
Dan Mangan, 8 p.m. April 2 (18 and older). $15
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Suzie Scrooge
Suzie Scrooge
DEC. 13-14 and Dec. 21-22, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Great Oaks Supper Club, 13109 S. Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.776.0888. L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group brings to the stage the tale of their play’s title character who, like her uncle from “A Christmas Carol,” is visited by three otherworldly spirits. Dinner for each performance is served 90 minutes before showtime. Santa Claus will also make an appearance. Call for more information and ticket prices.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
THROUGH DEC. 15, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636,
chicgostreet.org Based on the early '70s children’s novel, “Pageant” follows a holiday production with six unruly siblings mixed in for laughs.
Holiday Pops
Holiday Pops
DEC. 12-13, 7:30 p.m. The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 900 Taft St., Merrillville. 219.836.0525,
nisorchestra.org Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra are ringing in the holidays with this annual concert. They will be joined this year by the Crown Point High School Choir, Plum Grove Strings and the Symphony Chorus.
Christmas at the Mill
Christmas at the Mill
DEC. 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Deep River County Park, 9410 Old Lincoln Hwy., Hobart. 219.947.1958,
lakecountyparks.com Wood’s Historic Mill will pull out all stops for this year’s annual holiday celebration, decorating the premises to mark the season. Young attendees can make their own Christmas ornaments and families are encouraged to use the decorated mill as the background for their Christmas cards.
2019 Christmas in the Park
2019 Christmas in the Park
THROUGH DEC. 21, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21, Prairie West Park, 93rd St and Oakridge Drive, St. John. 219.365.6465,
stjohnin.com. St. John’s 2019 holiday festivities are rounded out by a visit from the Grinch Dec. 14 and a Christmas photo booth Dec. 21.
Shipshewana on the Road
Shipshewana on the Road
DEC. 14-15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 15, Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 269.979.8888,
Shipshewanaontheroad.com. For nearly three decades, the Michigan-based indoor and outdoor market organization has brought their gift, craft and food show to venues throughout their home state, Indiana and Ohio. For those whose holiday schedules are already jam-packed this weekend Shipshewana is scheduled to return to Porter County Expo Center in March and hold court at Lake County Fairgrounds in April.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839,
southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Merry Christmas, George Bailey
Merry Christmas, George Bailey
THROUGH DEC. 15, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. LaPorte Little Theatre, 218 A St., La Porte. 219.362.5113,
laportelittletheatreclub.com After 13 years, the radio adaptation of the Christmastime favorite returns to life in front of theatergoers eyes at LaPorte Little Theatre. The show includes originally-penned commercials for LaPorte area businesses.
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive. Hammond. 219.989.7770,
achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Greetings
Greetings
THROUGH DEC. 15, 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848,
hammondcommunitytheatre.com Hammond Community Theatre’s 2019 holiday production is a comedic yet heartfelt look at the Gorski family and what happens when their son brings his Jewish atheist fiancée to meet his staunchly Catholic parents.
White Christmas
White Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 22, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255,
theatreatthecenter.com. Theater at the Center concludes 2019 with a live production of the 1954 big screen classic, which features Irving Berlin standards such as the title song, “Blue Skies” and “Count Your Blessings.”
