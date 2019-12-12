{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

ALLSTATE ARENA

Allstatearena.com

Chicago, Rick Springfield, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. $50-$456

Five Finger Death Punch, 6 p.m. May 19. $59-$554

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

oldtownschool.og

Robyn Hitchcock, 8 p.m. April 23. $35

The Jayhawks, 8 p.m. April 18, 7 p.m. April 19. $45

The Sweet Remains, 7 p.m. Jan. 19. $25

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Eric Nam, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $39-$150

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Flora Hall, 7:30 p.m. April 9. $15-$18

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Soul Asylum, Local H, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 (18 and older). $28-$30

Nightmares on Wax, 9 p.m. April 18 (18 and older). $25

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Lil Tjay, 7 p.m. Feb. 21. $125

I_O, 9 p.m. March 27 (18 and older). $20.50-$25

Bruno Major, 6 p.m. March 19. $75

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Taj Mahal, 7 and 10 p.m. April 24. $78-$95

The James Hunter Six, 8 p.m. April 9. $35-$50

David Archuleta, 8 p.m. April 18. $25-$35

Gilbert O’ Sullivan, 8 p.m. April 19. $35-$48

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Snoh Aalegra, 6:30 p.m. April 19. $41.55

Thundercat, 8 p.m. March 15 (18 and older). $29

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Dan Mangan, 8 p.m. April 2 (18 and older). $15

12 Things to do in the Region this week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.