Ticket Tracker

METRO
Jeff Tweedy, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23 (18 and older). $45
BOTTOM LOUNGE
Gang of Four, 8 p.m. March 2 (17 and older). $49
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Little Feat, 8 p.m. March 10. $54-$153
VIC THEATRE
Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, 7 p.m. March 1 (18 and older). $26.50
Eric Nam, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. $59
Ryan Hurd, 8 p.m. Jan. 15 (18 and older). $65
Epik High, 7:30 p.m. March 12. $49-$149
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Glassjaw, 8 p.m. March 16 (17 and older). $37.50
SLEEPING VILLAGE
Muzi, 9 p.m. Jan. 21 (21 and older). $15
Sen Morimoto, 9 p.m. Jan. 22 (21 and older). $16
PARK WEST
Henhouse Prowlers, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 (18 and older). $45
SOLDIER FIELD
Coldplay, 7 p.m. May 28. $65-$299
SCHUBAS
Matthew E. White, 7 p.m. Jan. 23 (18 and older). $20
Hana Vu, 7 p.m. Jan. 19 (18 and older). $20
Underscores, 6 p.m. Jan. 20. $20
HOUSE OF BLUES
The Maine, 6 p.m. April 8. $37.50