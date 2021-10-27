 Skip to main content
Ticket Tracker

  • Updated

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Jeff Tweedy, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23 (18 and older). $45

BOTTOM LOUNGE

Bottomlounge.com

Gang of Four, 8 p.m. March 2 (17 and older). $49

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Little Feat, 8 p.m. March 10. $54-$153

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, 7 p.m. March 1 (18 and older). $26.50

Eric Nam, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. $59

Ryan Hurd, 8 p.m. Jan. 15 (18 and older). $65

Epik High, 7:30 p.m. March 12. $49-$149

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Glassjaw, 8 p.m. March 16 (17 and older). $37.50

SLEEPING VILLAGE

Sleeping-village.com

Muzi, 9 p.m. Jan. 21 (21 and older). $15

Sen Morimoto, 9 p.m. Jan. 22 (21 and older). $16

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Henhouse Prowlers, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 (18 and older). $45

SOLDIER FIELD

Ticketmaster.com

Coldplay, 7 p.m. May 28. $65-$299

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Matthew E. White, 7 p.m. Jan. 23 (18 and older). $20

Hana Vu, 7 p.m. Jan. 19 (18 and older). $20

Underscores, 6 p.m. Jan. 20. $20

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

The Maine, 6 p.m. April 8. $37.50

