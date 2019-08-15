{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Post Malone, 8 p.m. Oct. 1. $63-$503

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Gramatik, 9 p.m. Nov. 16 (18 and older). $25-$40

King Princess, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5. $32.50

Sum 41, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $36-$205

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Ruston Kelly, 8 p.m. Nov. 1 (17 and older). $37.50

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Digable Planets, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27. $45-$58

Amy Black, 8 p.m. Oct. 6. $18-$25

Vivian Green, 7 and 10 p.m. Oct. 11. $38-$52

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Dante Hall, 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $22-$30

CONORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Madeon, 6 p.m. Nov. 21. $34.50

Valentino Khan, 8 p.m. Oct. 19 (18 and older). $18-$20

Loud Luxury, 6 p.m. Nov. 8. $20

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Clairo, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $25-$100

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Pinegrove, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $24

Shaed, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. $15-$20

Sam Fender, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. $18-$20

THE VIC THEATRE

jamusa.com

Blues Traveler, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 (18 and older). $35

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.