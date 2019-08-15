All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
UNITED CENTER
Post Malone, 8 p.m. Oct. 1. $63-$503
RIVIERA THEATRE
Gramatik, 9 p.m. Nov. 16 (18 and older). $25-$40
King Princess, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5. $32.50
Sum 41, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $36-$205
THALIA HALL
Ruston Kelly, 8 p.m. Nov. 1 (17 and older). $37.50
CITY WINERY
Digable Planets, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27. $45-$58
Amy Black, 8 p.m. Oct. 6. $18-$25
Vivian Green, 7 and 10 p.m. Oct. 11. $38-$52
Dante Hall, 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $22-$30
CONORD MUSIC HALL
Madeon, 6 p.m. Nov. 21. $34.50
Valentino Khan, 8 p.m. Oct. 19 (18 and older). $18-$20
Loud Luxury, 6 p.m. Nov. 8. $20
METRO
Clairo, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $25-$100
LINCOLN HALL
Pinegrove, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $24
Shaed, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. $15-$20
Sam Fender, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. $18-$20
THE VIC THEATRE
Blues Traveler, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 (18 and older). $35