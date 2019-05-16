All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
RIVIERA THEATRE
Bad Religion, 8 p.m. Aug. 9. $35
Madonna, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and 21. $60-$480
Two Door Cinema Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 21. $45
ROSEMONT THEATRE
Deep Purple, 8 p.m. Oct. 18. $75-$425
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Straight No Chaser, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $37.50-$89.50
Bastille, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. $39.50-$75
CITY WINERY
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, 8 p.m. Aug. 23. $48-$65
Dirty Dozen Brass Band, 8 p.m. July 9. $35-$48
Tortured Soul, 8 p.m. July 24. $25-$32
Marsha Ambrosius, 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 2. $48-$65
PARK WEST
Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $35
METRO
Deerhunter, 9 p.m. July 7 (18 and older). $25
SCHUBAS
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 8 p.m. Aug. 26 (18 and older). $20
Jade Jackson, 7:30 p.m. June 7. $12-$15
Cayucas, 8 p.m. July 9 (21 and older). $15
ARAGON BALLROOM
Incubus, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $75
THE VIC THEATRE
Kero Kero Bonito, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. $22-$25