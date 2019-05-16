{{featured_button_text}}

RIVIERA THEATRE

Bad Religion, 8 p.m. Aug. 9. $35

Madonna, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and 21. $60-$480

Two Door Cinema Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 21. $45

ROSEMONT THEATRE

Deep Purple, 8 p.m. Oct. 18. $75-$425

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Straight No Chaser, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $37.50-$89.50

Bastille, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. $39.50-$75

CITY WINERY

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, 8 p.m. Aug. 23. $48-$65

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, 8 p.m. July 9. $35-$48

Tortured Soul, 8 p.m. July 24. $25-$32

Marsha Ambrosius, 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 2. $48-$65

PARK WEST

Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $35

METRO

Deerhunter, 9 p.m. July 7 (18 and older). $25

SCHUBAS

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 8 p.m. Aug. 26 (18 and older). $20

Jade Jackson, 7:30 p.m. June 7. $12-$15

Cayucas, 8 p.m. July 9 (21 and older). $15

ARAGON BALLROOM

Incubus, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $75

THE VIC THEATRE

Kero Kero Bonito, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. $22-$25

