Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time.

SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER AT FOUR WINDS CASINO

Culture Club, 8 p.m. Aug. 25. $55-$95

UNITED CENTER

Eric Clapton, Jimmie Vaughan, 8 p.m. Sept. 12. $75-$350

ALLSTATE ARENA

Fuerza Regida, 8 p.m. Dec. 2. $49-$229

BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

Kehlani, 7 p.m. Aug. 26. $59.50

Davido, 8 p.m. June 23 (17 and older). $35

Lauv, Hayley Kiyoko, 7 p.m. Aug. 12. $39.50

THE VIC THEATRE

Echo and the Bunnymen, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (18 and older). $79-$199

METRO

“Hot Stove Cool Music” featuring Mavis Staples, Juliana Hatfield, Ted Leo, Scott Lucas and others, 7 p.m. July 1 (18 and older). $75-$500

Holly Humberstone, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $25

DOUGLASS PARK

“Heat Wave Music Festival,” featuring Tiesto, Zed’s Dead, RL Grime and more, 2 p.m. July 16-17 (18 and older). $99-$448

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION AT NORTHERLY ISLAND

Burna Boy, 6 p.m. July 23. $89-$94

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Polyphia, 8 p.m. Aug. 12. $25

Booka Shade, Rodriguez Jr. 10 p.m. June 24 (18 and older). $20-$25

Below is a notable update of a concert previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that has been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

Tickets for the original date of rescheduled concert will be honored unless otherwise specified.

RIVIERA THEATRE

The Teskey Brothers, June 8, canceled

