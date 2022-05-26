Ticket Tracker
All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time.
SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER AT FOUR WINDS CASINO
Culture Club, 8 p.m. Aug. 25. $55-$95
UNITED CENTER
Eric Clapton, Jimmie Vaughan, 8 p.m. Sept. 12. $75-$350
ALLSTATE ARENA
Fuerza Regida, 8 p.m. Dec. 2. $49-$229
BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM
Kehlani, 7 p.m. Aug. 26. $59.50
Davido, 8 p.m. June 23 (17 and older). $35
People are also reading…
Lauv, Hayley Kiyoko, 7 p.m. Aug. 12. $39.50
THE VIC THEATRE
Echo and the Bunnymen, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (18 and older). $79-$199
METRO
“Hot Stove Cool Music” featuring Mavis Staples, Juliana Hatfield, Ted Leo, Scott Lucas and others, 7 p.m. July 1 (18 and older). $75-$500
Holly Humberstone, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $25
DOUGLASS PARK
“Heat Wave Music Festival,” featuring Tiesto, Zed’s Dead, RL Grime and more, 2 p.m. July 16-17 (18 and older). $99-$448
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION AT NORTHERLY ISLAND
Burna Boy, 6 p.m. July 23. $89-$94
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Polyphia, 8 p.m. Aug. 12. $25
Booka Shade, Rodriguez Jr. 10 p.m. June 24 (18 and older). $20-$25
Below is a notable update of a concert previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that has been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
Tickets for the original date of rescheduled concert will be honored unless otherwise specified.
RIVIERA THEATRE
The Teskey Brothers, June 8, canceled