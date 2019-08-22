All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
PARK WEST
The Freddy Jones Band, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 (18 and older). $30
Nurse Blake, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 (18 and older). $35-$85
METRO
The Wonder Years, 6 p.m. Oct. 20. $24
Half Alive, 8 p.m. Oct. 12. $24
Ghostemane, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $24
ARAGON BALLROOM
Louis The Child, 9 p.m. Nov. 29-30. $39.50
CITY WINERY
Stephen Kellogg, 8 p.m. Dec. 18. $32-$42
Musiq Soulchild, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 19-20. $65-$85
Sawyer Fredericks, 7 p.m. Jan. 19. $22-$32
We Banjo 3, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 8. $28-$38
REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB
Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, 7 p.m. Nov. 1 (17 and older). $35-$75
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Julia Jacklin, 8 p.m. Nov. 15. $23
SUBTERRANEAN
Ruel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $22.50
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Teen Top, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 (18 and older). $25-$149
P.J. Morton, 8 p.m. Nov. 16 (18 and older). $25
Kaskade, 10 p.m. Sept. 20 (18 and older). $40
Svdden Death, 8 p.m. Jan. 20 (18 and older). $20