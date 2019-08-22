{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

PARK WEST

The Freddy Jones Band, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 (18 and older). $30

Nurse Blake, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 (18 and older). $35-$85

METRO

Metrochicago.com

The Wonder Years, 6 p.m. Oct. 20. $24

Half Alive, 8 p.m. Oct. 12. $24

Ghostemane, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $24

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Louis The Child, 9 p.m. Nov. 29-30. $39.50

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Stephen Kellogg, 8 p.m. Dec. 18. $32-$42

Musiq Soulchild, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 19-20. $65-$85

Sawyer Fredericks, 7 p.m. Jan. 19. $22-$32

We Banjo 3, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 8. $28-$38

REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB

Reggieslive.com

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, 7 p.m. Nov. 1 (17 and older). $35-$75

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Julia Jacklin, 8 p.m. Nov. 15. $23

SUBTERRANEAN

Subt.net

Ruel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $22.50

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Teen Top, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 (18 and older). $25-$149

P.J. Morton, 8 p.m. Nov. 16 (18 and older). $25

Kaskade, 10 p.m. Sept. 20 (18 and older). $40

Svdden Death, 8 p.m. Jan. 20 (18 and older). $20

