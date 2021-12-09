Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Tears for Fears, Garbage, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $27-$495
BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM
Falling In Reverse, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 25. $42.50
Liquid Stranger, 9 p.m. Jan. 21. $35
Da Baby, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. $49.95
VIC THEATRE
The Floozies, 8 p.m. Jan. 28 (18 and older). $25
Fireboy DML, 8 p.m. Feb. 9. $65
COPERNICUS CENTER
Steve Vai, 7:30 p.m. March 15. $40-$1,649
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Janis Ian, 8 p.m. May 14. $50
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Wooli, 9 p.m. Jan. 21 (18 and older). $18-$23
Senses Fail, We Came as Romans, 6 p.m. April 12 (17 and older). $25
THALIA HALL
Palace, 7:30 p.m. May 14 (17 and older). $20-$35
CITY WINERY
Sheila E and the E-Train, 5 and 8 p.m. Feb. 5, 8 p.m. Feb. 6. $55-$68
SUBTERRANEAN
HTRK, 8 p.m. May 8 (17 and older). $15
PARK WEST
Emily King, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 (18 and older). $30
HOUSE OF BLUES
Marc E. Bassy, 6 p.m. Feb. 16. $27-$81