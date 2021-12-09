 Skip to main content
Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Ticketmaster.com

Tears for Fears, Garbage, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $27-$495

BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Falling In Reverse, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 25. $42.50

Liquid Stranger, 9 p.m. Jan. 21. $35

Da Baby, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. $49.95

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

The Floozies, 8 p.m. Jan. 28 (18 and older). $25

Fireboy DML, 8 p.m. Feb. 9. $65

COPERNICUS CENTER

Eventbrite.com

Steve Vai, 7:30 p.m. March 15. $40-$1,649

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Janis Ian, 8 p.m. May 14. $50

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Wooli, 9 p.m. Jan. 21 (18 and older). $18-$23

Senses Fail, We Came as Romans, 6 p.m. April 12 (17 and older). $25

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Palace, 7:30 p.m. May 14 (17 and older). $20-$35

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Sheila E and the E-Train, 5 and 8 p.m. Feb. 5, 8 p.m. Feb. 6. $55-$68

SUBTERRANEAN

Subt.net

HTRK, 8 p.m. May 8 (17 and older). $15

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Emily King, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 (18 and older). $30

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Marc E. Bassy, 6 p.m. Feb. 16. $27-$81

