All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

RIVIERA THEATRE

jamusa.com

Courtney Barnett, 8 p.m. Oct. 18 (18 and older). $35

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

thechicagotheatre.com

John Butler Trio, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $36-$53.50

Megan Trainor, X Ambassadors, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $49.50-$85

Christina Aguilera, 8 p.m. Oct. 16-17. $66-$279

LINCOLN HALL

lh-st.com

Hoodie Allen, 8 p.m. Oct. 25. $30

Carl Brommel, 8 p.m. Nov. 10 (18 and older). $20

Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles, 8 p.m. Sept. 17 (18 and older). $25-$79

Ron Gallo, 8 p.m. Nov. 4 (18 and older). $14-$16

THALIA HALL

thaliahallchicago.com

AJJ with Kimya Dawson, 7 p.m. Oct. 9 (17 and older). $17.50-$25

CITY WINERY

citywinery.com

Paul Thorn, 8 p.m. Nov. 1. $28-$38

Incognito, 8 p.m.Oct. 14. $58-$72

VIC THEATRE

jamusa.com

Parquet Courts, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 (18 and older). $28.50

Maggie Rogers, Mallrat, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $29.50

Phosphorescent, 8 p.m. Nov. 30 (18 and older). $25

SCHUBAS

lh-st.com

Deanna Devore, 8 p.m. Sept. 30 (18 and older). $10-$12

Tor Miller, 10 p.m. Nov. 16 (18 and older). $12-$15

