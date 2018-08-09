All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
RIVIERA THEATRE
Courtney Barnett, 8 p.m. Oct. 18 (18 and older). $35
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
John Butler Trio, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $36-$53.50
Megan Trainor, X Ambassadors, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $49.50-$85
Christina Aguilera, 8 p.m. Oct. 16-17. $66-$279
LINCOLN HALL
Hoodie Allen, 8 p.m. Oct. 25. $30
Carl Brommel, 8 p.m. Nov. 10 (18 and older). $20
Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles, 8 p.m. Sept. 17 (18 and older). $25-$79
Ron Gallo, 8 p.m. Nov. 4 (18 and older). $14-$16
THALIA HALL
AJJ with Kimya Dawson, 7 p.m. Oct. 9 (17 and older). $17.50-$25
CITY WINERY
Paul Thorn, 8 p.m. Nov. 1. $28-$38
Incognito, 8 p.m.Oct. 14. $58-$72
VIC THEATRE
Parquet Courts, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 (18 and older). $28.50
Maggie Rogers, Mallrat, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $29.50
Phosphorescent, 8 p.m. Nov. 30 (18 and older). $25
SCHUBAS
Deanna Devore, 8 p.m. Sept. 30 (18 and older). $10-$12
Tor Miller, 10 p.m. Nov. 16 (18 and older). $12-$15