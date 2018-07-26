Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Michael Nesmith and the First National Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 13. $75-$150

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Kasey Musgraves, 8 p.m. Jan. 31. $69-$223

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Twenty One Pilots, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. $39-$199

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

The Violent Femmes, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 (18 and older). $37-$50

The Vamps, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $25

Joyce Manor, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $22-$27

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Virtual Self, 9 p.m. Sept. 7 (18 and older). $70

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Matisyahu, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-30. $35-$52

Wynonna and the Big Noise, 8 p.m. Sept. 7. $75-$88

Ron Pope, 8 p.m. March 19. $28-$35

Keller Williams Duo, 8 p.m. Nov. 8. $42-$52

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Gina Yashere, 9 p.m. Sept. 15 (21 and older). $20-$25

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

KT Tunstall, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 (18 and older). $25-$99

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Turnpike Troubadors, Charley Crockett, 9 p.m. Nov. 16 (17 and older). $39

SOJA, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (17 and older). $25

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Marissa Nadler, 8 p.m. Dec. 3 (18 and older). $13-$15

Parsonsfield, 8 p.m. Oct. 4 (18 and older). $12-$15

Saints of Valory, 9 p.m. Nov. 2 (21 and older). $13-$15

