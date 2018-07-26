All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Michael Nesmith and the First National Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 13. $75-$150
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Kasey Musgraves, 8 p.m. Jan. 31. $69-$223
UNITED CENTER
Twenty One Pilots, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. $39-$199
VIC THEATRE
The Violent Femmes, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 (18 and older). $37-$50
The Vamps, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $25
Joyce Manor, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $22-$27
ARAGON BALLROOM
Virtual Self, 9 p.m. Sept. 7 (18 and older). $70
CITY WINERY
Matisyahu, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-30. $35-$52
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 8 p.m. Sept. 7. $75-$88
Ron Pope, 8 p.m. March 19. $28-$35
Keller Williams Duo, 8 p.m. Nov. 8. $42-$52
LINCOLN HALL
Gina Yashere, 9 p.m. Sept. 15 (21 and older). $20-$25
PARK WEST
KT Tunstall, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 (18 and older). $25-$99
HOUSE OF BLUES
Turnpike Troubadors, Charley Crockett, 9 p.m. Nov. 16 (17 and older). $39
SOJA, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (17 and older). $25
SCHUBAS
Marissa Nadler, 8 p.m. Dec. 3 (18 and older). $13-$15
Parsonsfield, 8 p.m. Oct. 4 (18 and older). $12-$15
Saints of Valory, 9 p.m. Nov. 2 (21 and older). $13-$15