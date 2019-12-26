{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Kurt Vile, Cate le Bon, 8 p.m. April 8 (17 and older). $33-$61

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

The Floozies, 9 p.m. March 21 (18 and older). $27

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Mac Powell and the Family Reunion, 7 p.m. Feb. 2. $20-$25

Adam Weiner, 9 p.m. Feb. 16. $12

Ana Popovic, 8 p.m. March 10. $22-$32

Hoodoo Gurus, 8 p.m. Nov. 3. $18-$38

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

concordmusichall.com

Liquid Stranger, 8 p.m. April 3-4 (18 and older). $22.50

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Nikki Glaser, 9:30 p.m. March 21 (18 and older). $35-$135

Boogie T, 9 p.m. March 20 (18 and older). $26.50-$79

SUBTERRANEAN

Subt.net

Allie X, 7:30 p.m. March 31. $22-$25

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Danny Pellegrino, 8 p.m. April 1. $30-$55

