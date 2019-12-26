All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
Kurt Vile, Cate le Bon, 8 p.m. April 8 (17 and older). $33-$61
The Floozies, 9 p.m. March 21 (18 and older). $27
Mac Powell and the Family Reunion, 7 p.m. Feb. 2. $20-$25
Adam Weiner, 9 p.m. Feb. 16. $12
Ana Popovic, 8 p.m. March 10. $22-$32
Hoodoo Gurus, 8 p.m. Nov. 3. $18-$38
Liquid Stranger, 8 p.m. April 3-4 (18 and older). $22.50
Nikki Glaser, 9:30 p.m. March 21 (18 and older). $35-$135
Boogie T, 9 p.m. March 20 (18 and older). $26.50-$79
Allie X, 7:30 p.m. March 31. $22-$25
Danny Pellegrino, 8 p.m. April 1. $30-$55
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Mean Girls
Mean Girls
THROUGH JAN. 26, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. 800-775-2000 or visit
BroadwayInChicago.com. The new musical comedy, which is produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures, is based on the film from 2004. Its book is by Tina Fey with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Tickets range from $30 to $120.
KC and the Sunshine Band
KC and the Sunshine Band
DEC. 28, 9 p.m. Eastern Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371,
fourwindscasino.com. “Boogie Shoes,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Get Down Tonight” are just three of the hits Florida-honed rock/pop/dance ensemble KC and the Sunshine Band brought to the airwaves and clubs during their reign, which ran from the mid-70s through the early 80s. Leader Harry Casey continues to lead the band on stages throughout the globe more than 45 years after forming the band.
Pierogi Drop
Pierogi Drop
DEC. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1120 119th St., Whiting, at intersection of 119th Street and Atchison Ave., Whiting.
http://pierogidrop.com/ Now in its fourth year, the Whiting Knights of Columbus Pierogi Drop has something for New Year’s Eve partygoers young and old. A variety of entertainment is scheduled, including a performance by Mr. Pierogi and the Underground Prophets. The festivities will be highlighted by a fireworks display and a10-foot long pierogi dropping 90 feet to ring in 2020. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.
New Year’s Expo Eve
New Year’s Expo Eve
DEC. 31, 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso. 219.464.0133,
http://www.portercountyexpo.com/ After putting a cork in 2018 New Year’s Eve festivities as a result of renovations, Porter County Expo Center is resuming their festivities, which have been a cornerstone for many revelers 21 years of age and over in the Region for more than two decades. Highlights include party favors, live music, a late night snack bar and a champagne toast at midnight.
Skate in the New Year
Skate in the New Year
DEC. 31, 5-10 p.m., Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. US 30, Crown Point. 219.769.7275,
lakecountyparks.com. For those who want to take the family out to ring in the new year and new decade, Lake County Parks and Deep River Waterpark are hosting a party which includes ice skating, a DJ and pizza and snacks. The New Year will ring in for attendees at 8 p.m.
3 Dunes Challenge First Day Hike
3 Dunes Challenge First Day Hike
JAN. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N.25 East, Chesterton. 219.926.1952,
indianadunes.com. Indiana Dunes State Park’s 3 Dunes Challenge is their contribution to a nationwide program geared towards encouraging individuals and families to start off the new year on the right foot. The hike will encompass 1.5 miles and last an hour. Snacks, warm drinks and a campfire will be waiting for the hikers once the trek has completed.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839,
southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Glowing Lights Night
Glowing Lights Night
DEC. 28 4-6 p.m. The Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St., Michigan City. 219.873.1520,
barkermansion.com. The historical Michigan City Mansion, which has been decorated for the holiday season, will come to light at night for Glowing Lights Night. Attendees will be able to make their way through the mansion, illuminating it with the glow stick necklaces they wear. Also scheduled at the Barker Mansion is a Christmas Tea at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
First Day Hike
First Day Hike
JAN. 1, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219.769.7275,
lakecountyparks.com Lake County Parks and Recreation department is participating in the First Day Hike, an event being held on New Year’s Day in all of the country’s state park systems. Lake County’s participation for First Day is an hourlong hike around the 179 acres that make up Hammond’s Gibson Woods Nature Preserve.
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive. Hammond. 219.989.7770,
achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Motown and More
Motown and More
DEC. 31, 6 and 10 p.m., Theatre at the Center, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3258,
theatreatthecenter.com. Cheryl Youngblood is a member of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame and has performed, both on drums and behind the mic, with everyone from Jennifer Hudson to Koko Taylor to Yolanda Adams. To bid 2019 adieu, Youngbood will pay tribute to soul and R&B classics from and beyond the '60s. Dinner buffet options are available for her Theatre at the Center shows.
Noon Year’s Eve Party
Noon Year’s Eve Party
DEC. 31, 11 a.m.-Noon Lake County Public Library, Lake Station-New Chicago Branch, 2007 Central Ave., Lake Station. 219.962.2409,
lcplin.org. A variety of games, crafts and snacks are planned for young New Year’s Eve revelers as well as an early countdown to 2020.
