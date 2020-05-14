Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
UIC PAVILION
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $17-$199
Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL
Festival scheduled for July 17-19 canceled
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION
Dave Matthews Band, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. July 3
Kesha, Big Freedia, 7:30 p.m. May 23, canceled
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Alanis Morrisette, Liz Phair, Garbage, 7 p.m. July 17, postponed
“1010WKQX Piqniq” featuring Foster The People, Neon Trees, Phantogram and others, 1 p.m. June 13, canceled
Halsey, rescheduled to 7 p.m. June 26, 2021
Rascal Flatts, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27
Sam Hunt, 7 p.m. June 20, canceled
SOLDIER FIELD
BTS, 7:30 p.m. June 5-6, postponed
RIVIERA THEATRE
Tegan & Sara, 8 p.m. June 6, postponed
CITY WINERY
The Magnetic Fields, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Jan. 17-20
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Primus, Wolfmother, 7 p.m. July 10 concert postponed
The Hollies, 8 p.m. July 18, canceled
ARAGON BALLROOM
The Revivalists, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 24
Hippie Sabotage, 9 p.m., Aug. 21, canceled
ALLSTATE ARENA
Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Nov. 5
METRO
Squarepusher, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Dec. 3
Pabllo Vittar, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Oct. 20
Monster Magnet, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Jan. 30
Soulwax, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 3
ROSEMONT THEATRE
Alice Cooper, 7 p.m. June 13, canceled
Managda Miguel y Diego Verdaguer, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 7
THE VIC THETARE
Jojo, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
