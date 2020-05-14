Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UIC PAVILION

Uic.com/pavilion

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $17-$199

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL

Pitchfork.com

Festival scheduled for July 17-19 canceled

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION

livenation.com

Dave Matthews Band, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. July 3

Kesha, Big Freedia, 7:30 p.m. May 23, canceled

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Alanis Morrisette, Liz Phair, Garbage, 7 p.m. July 17, postponed

“1010WKQX Piqniq” featuring Foster The People, Neon Trees, Phantogram and others, 1 p.m. June 13, canceled

Halsey, rescheduled to 7 p.m. June 26, 2021

Rascal Flatts, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27

Sam Hunt, 7 p.m. June 20, canceled

SOLDIER FIELD

Ticketmaster.com

BTS, 7:30 p.m. June 5-6, postponed

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Tegan & Sara, 8 p.m. June 6, postponed

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

The Magnetic Fields, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Jan. 17-20

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Primus, Wolfmother, 7 p.m. July 10 concert postponed

The Hollies, 8 p.m. July 18, canceled

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

The Revivalists, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 24

Hippie Sabotage, 9 p.m., Aug. 21, canceled

ALLSTATE ARENA

Allstatearena.com

Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Nov. 5

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Squarepusher, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Dec. 3

Pabllo Vittar, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Oct. 20

Monster Magnet, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Jan. 30

Soulwax, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 3

ROSEMONT THEATRE

Rosemont.com/theater

Alice Cooper, 7 p.m. June 13, canceled

Managda Miguel y Diego Verdaguer, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 7

THE VIC THETARE

Jamusa.com

Jojo, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7

