Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UIC PAVILION

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $17-$199

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL

Festival scheduled for July 17-19 canceled

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION

Dave Matthews Band, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. July 3

Kesha, Big Freedia, 7:30 p.m. May 23, canceled

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Alanis Morrisette, Liz Phair, Garbage, 7 p.m. July 17, postponed