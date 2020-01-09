All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
CITY WINERY
Keith Washington, 8 p.m. Feb. 21. $35-$48
SCHUBAS
Paloma Mami, 7:30 p.m. March 9. $18
Longwave, 9 p.m. Feb. 15 (21 and older). $15
ALLSTATE ARENA
Lauren Daigle, 7:30 p.m. June 18. $29.50-$249
Camila Cabello, 7 p.m. Sept. 9. $32-$279
ARAGON BALLROOM
Lane 8, 9 p.m. March 28 (18 and older). $53-$276
THALIA HALL
Failure, 7 p.m. July 9-11 (17 and older). $35-$60, $105 three-night pass
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Jose del Tomate Group, 8:30 p.m. March 11. $10
Akale Wube and Girma Beyene, 7 p.m. March 18. $10
Aoife Scott, 8:30 p.m. March 25. $10