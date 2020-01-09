{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Keith Washington, 8 p.m. Feb. 21. $35-$48

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Paloma Mami, 7:30 p.m. March 9. $18

Longwave, 9 p.m. Feb. 15 (21 and older). $15

ALLSTATE ARENA

Allstatearena.com

Lauren Daigle, 7:30 p.m. June 18. $29.50-$249

Camila Cabello, 7 p.m. Sept. 9. $32-$279

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragonballroom.org

Lane 8, 9 p.m. March 28 (18 and older). $53-$276

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Failure, 7 p.m. July 9-11 (17 and older). $35-$60, $105 three-night pass

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Jose del Tomate Group, 8:30 p.m. March 11. $10

Akale Wube and Girma Beyene, 7 p.m. March 18. $10

Aoife Scott, 8:30 p.m. March 25. $10

