All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
UNITED CENTER
Thom Yorke, 8 p.m. April 4. $35-$75
NOTRE DAME STADIUM
Billy Joel, 7 p.m. June 20. $53-$263
PARK WEST
The Heavy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. $25
The Music of Cream, featuring Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce, 7:30 p.m. April 26 (18 and older). $29
Echosmith, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $25-$79
LINCOLN HALL
Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven, 8 p.m. Jan. 12 (21 and older), $30-$35
BBNO$, 8 p.m. March 14. $30
Lower Dens, 8 p.m. March 9 (18 and older). $18
THE VIC THEATRE
Saint Motel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 (18 and older). $25-$88.88
METRO
Flosstradamus, 9 p.m. Jan. 4 (18 and older). $35-$40
THALIA HALL
Dr. Dog, 8 p.m. Feb. 5-6 (17 and older). $30-$45
Cory Wong, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 (17 and older). $25-$40
ARAGON BALLROOM
Hayley Kiyoko, 8 p.m. Feb. 28. $75-$120
JAUZ, 9 p.m. Feb. 29 (18 and older). $34-$39
Subtronics, 9 p.m. Feb. 8 (18 and older). $25-$29.50
SCHUBAS
Stephen Day, 8 p.m. April 16 (18 and older). $10-$12