{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Thom Yorke, 8 p.m. April 4. $35-$75

NOTRE DAME STADIUM

Ticketmaster.com

Billy Joel, 7 p.m. June 20. $53-$263

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

The Heavy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. $25

The Music of Cream, featuring Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce, 7:30 p.m. April 26 (18 and older). $29

Echosmith, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $25-$79

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven, 8 p.m. Jan. 12 (21 and older), $30-$35

BBNO$, 8 p.m. March 14. $30

Lower Dens, 8 p.m. March 9 (18 and older). $18

THE VIC THEATRE

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Jamusa.com

Saint Motel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 (18 and older). $25-$88.88

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Flosstradamus, 9 p.m. Jan. 4 (18 and older). $35-$40

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Dr. Dog, 8 p.m. Feb. 5-6 (17 and older). $30-$45

Cory Wong, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 (17 and older). $25-$40

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Hayley Kiyoko, 8 p.m. Feb. 28. $75-$120

JAUZ, 9 p.m. Feb. 29 (18 and older). $34-$39

Subtronics, 9 p.m. Feb. 8 (18 and older). $25-$29.50

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Stephen Day, 8 p.m. April 16 (18 and older). $10-$12

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.