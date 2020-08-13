Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
WRIGLEY FIELD
Lady Gaga, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021
METRO
Greg Dulli, Joseph Arthur, Sept. 14, postponed
COPERNICUS CENTER
Robin Trower, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Brit Floyd, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug,. 14, 2021
SLEEPING VILLAGE
Melkbelly, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 3, 2021
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Secret Sisters, rescheduled to 8 p.m. May 21, 2021
SUBTERRENEAN
Hunny, Aug. 28, canceled
REGGIE’S NIGHT CLUB
Off Broadway, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 3, 2021
Monochrome Set, Jetbeats, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 2021
Brand X, Sept. 19, postponed
SCHUBAS
Allign, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. May 13, 2021
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Concordmusichallcom
Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 16, canceled
Silverstein, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021
HOUSE OF BLUES
Dead South, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 29, 2021
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!