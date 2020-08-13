You have permission to edit this article.
Ticket Tracker

{{featured_button_text}}

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

WRIGLEY FIELD

Mlb.com

Lady Gaga, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Greg Dulli, Joseph Arthur, Sept. 14, postponed

COPERNICUS CENTER

Copernicuscenter.org

Robin Trower, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Brit Floyd, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug,. 14, 2021

SLEEPING VILLAGE

Sleeping-village.com

Melkbelly, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 3, 2021

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Secret Sisters, rescheduled to 8 p.m. May 21, 2021

SUBTERRENEAN

Subt.net

Hunny, Aug. 28, canceled

REGGIE’S NIGHT CLUB

Reggieslive.com

Off Broadway, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 3, 2021

Monochrome Set, Jetbeats, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 2021

Brand X, Sept. 19, postponed

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Allign, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. May 13, 2021

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichallcom

Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 16, canceled

Silverstein, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Dead South, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 29, 2021

