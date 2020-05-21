Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownmusic.org

Watkins Family Hour, 7 p.m. Nov. 28. $30

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Cimafunk, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 (17 and older). $22-$40

Leo Dan, 8 p.m. Aug. 21 (17 and older). $48-$100

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Heaven 17, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Jan. 28

NOTRE DAME STADIUM

Ticketmaster.com

Billy Joel, rescheduled to 8 p.m. June 26, 2021

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

99 Neighbors, 8 p.m. June 26, postponed

Allign, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10

Harrison Storm, 8 p.m. May 27, canceled

Shoffy, 8 p.m. July 22, canceled

RIVIERA THEATRE

jamusa.com

Wood Brothers, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 21

Milky Chance, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Still Woozy, May 29-30, postponed

Propagandhi, June 20, canceled

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Danileah, 6:30 p.m. June 1, postponed

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Wonder Years, July 13, canceled

Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 16, canceled

LINCOLN HALL

lh-st.com

TV Girl, 9 p.m. July 11, postponed

San Cisco, 8:30 p.m. July 1, canceled

Flora Cash, 7:30 p.m. July 25, rescheduled

Brook and the Bluff, 9 p.m. May 29, postponed

Greer, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts