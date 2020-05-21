Ticket Tracker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Watkins Family Hour, 7 p.m. Nov. 28. $30

THALIA HALL

Cimafunk, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 (17 and older). $22-$40

Leo Dan, 8 p.m. Aug. 21 (17 and older). $48-$100

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

VIC THEATRE

Heaven 17, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Jan. 28

NOTRE DAME STADIUM

Billy Joel, rescheduled to 8 p.m. June 26, 2021

SCHUBAS