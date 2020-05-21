Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Watkins Family Hour, 7 p.m. Nov. 28. $30
THALIA HALL
Cimafunk, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 (17 and older). $22-$40
Leo Dan, 8 p.m. Aug. 21 (17 and older). $48-$100
Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
VIC THEATRE
Heaven 17, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Jan. 28
NOTRE DAME STADIUM
Billy Joel, rescheduled to 8 p.m. June 26, 2021
SCHUBAS
99 Neighbors, 8 p.m. June 26, postponed
Allign, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10
Harrison Storm, 8 p.m. May 27, canceled
Shoffy, 8 p.m. July 22, canceled
RIVIERA THEATRE
Wood Brothers, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 21
Milky Chance, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
METRO
Still Woozy, May 29-30, postponed
Propagandhi, June 20, canceled
HOUSE OF BLUES
Danileah, 6:30 p.m. June 1, postponed
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Wonder Years, July 13, canceled
Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 16, canceled
LINCOLN HALL
TV Girl, 9 p.m. July 11, postponed
San Cisco, 8:30 p.m. July 1, canceled
Flora Cash, 7:30 p.m. July 25, rescheduled
Brook and the Bluff, 9 p.m. May 29, postponed
Greer, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!