All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Machine Head, 7 p.m. Feb. 15. $35-$40

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

They Might Be Giants, 8 p.m. March 6 (16 and older). $29

Pete Davidson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 (18 and older). $48

Heilung, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. $38.50

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Dead Can Dance, 7:30 p.m. April 29. $49.50-$150

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Lingua Ignota, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 (17 and older). $40

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Esther Povitsky, 8 p.m. Dec. 4 (18 and older). $22-$$5

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Ian Maskin, 8 p.m. Nov. 23. $20

SLEEPING VILLAGE

Sleeping-village.com

Maps & Atlases, 9 p.m. Nov. 23 (21 and older). $16-$18

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Silverstein, 6 p.m. April 7 (17 and older). $25

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Bailey Bryan, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. $12-$15

After Funk, 11 p.m. Nov. 29 (21 and older). $12-$15

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Caribou, 7:30 p.m. March 20 (18 and older). $30

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Brendan Bayliss and Jake Cinninger, 8 p.m. Dec. 7 (18 and older). $37.50

Keller Williams, 9 p.m. Jan. 24 (18 and older). $25

