All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
METRO
Movements, 7 p.m. May 19. $19
THALIA HALL
Lee Fields and the Expressions, 8 p.m. April 12 (17 and older). $20-$40
CITY WINERY
Graham Parker, 8 p.m. April 18. $28-$40
Luther Dickinson, Amy Helm and Birds of Chicago, 8 p.m. March 11. $30-$45
Dave Bromberg Quintet, 8 p.m. May 15. $35-$58
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, 8 p.m. April 4. $18-$28
SCHUBAS
Dan Navarro, 7 p.m. March 8 (21 and older). $25
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Garnet Rogers, Crys Matthews, 8 p.m. March 23. $26
Jane Siberry, 8 p.m. April 19. $35
Cheryl Wheeler, 7 p.m. April 14. $30
KItka, 8 p.m. Feb. 10. $22
LINCOLN HALL
Ibibio Sound Machine, 8 p.m. March 25 (18 and older). $18
Steve Gunn, 9 p.m. April 19 (18 and older). $18
ICeage, 8 p.m. May 7 (18 and older). $17