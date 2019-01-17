Try 1 month for 99¢

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Movements, 7 p.m. May 19. $19

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Lee Fields and the Expressions, 8 p.m. April 12 (17 and older). $20-$40

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Graham Parker, 8 p.m. April 18. $28-$40

Luther Dickinson, Amy Helm and Birds of Chicago, 8 p.m. March 11. $30-$45

Dave Bromberg Quintet, 8 p.m. May 15. $35-$58

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, 8 p.m. April 4. $18-$28

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Dan Navarro, 7 p.m. March 8 (21 and older). $25

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Garnet Rogers, Crys Matthews, 8 p.m. March 23. $26

Jane Siberry, 8 p.m. April 19. $35

Cheryl Wheeler, 7 p.m. April 14. $30

KItka, 8 p.m. Feb. 10. $22

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Ibibio Sound Machine, 8 p.m. March 25 (18 and older). $18

Steve Gunn, 9 p.m. April 19 (18 and older). $18

ICeage, 8 p.m. May 7 (18 and older). $17

