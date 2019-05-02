{{featured_button_text}}
Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles

 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Sara Bareilles, 8 p.m. Oct. 15. $35-$104

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Wiz Khalifa, 6 p.m. July 27. $18-$439

METRO

Metrochicago.com

The Growlers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $32.50

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Matt Corby, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 (18 and older). $28-$30

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Avi Kaplan, 7 p.m. Aug. 18. $18-$40

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Lizzo, 8 p.m. Sept. 28. $59-$128

Gesaffelstein, 9 p.m. Nov. 16 (18 and older). $49.50

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Lucy Spraggan, 8 p.m. June 25 (18 and older). $15-$20

Bedouine, 9 p.m. Oct. 5 (18 and older). $15-$18

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Greg Laswell, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. $25-$35

Dave Alvin, 8 p.m. July 11. $28-$38

Ian Maskin and Zaria, 8 p.m. May 28. $22-$35

Oleta Adams, 8 p.m. July 25. $45-$58

Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, 8 p.m. Aug. 16. $28-$38

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Lettuce, 8 p.m. Nov. 9 (18 and older). $31

0
0
0
0
0

Tags