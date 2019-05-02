All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
UNITED CENTER
Sara Bareilles, 8 p.m. Oct. 15. $35-$104
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Wiz Khalifa, 6 p.m. July 27. $18-$439
METRO
The Growlers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $32.50
PARK WEST
Matt Corby, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 (18 and older). $28-$30
THALIA HALL
Avi Kaplan, 7 p.m. Aug. 18. $18-$40
ARAGON BALLROOM
Lizzo, 8 p.m. Sept. 28. $59-$128
Gesaffelstein, 9 p.m. Nov. 16 (18 and older). $49.50
SCHUBAS
Lucy Spraggan, 8 p.m. June 25 (18 and older). $15-$20
Bedouine, 9 p.m. Oct. 5 (18 and older). $15-$18
CITY WINERY
Greg Laswell, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. $25-$35
Dave Alvin, 8 p.m. July 11. $28-$38
Ian Maskin and Zaria, 8 p.m. May 28. $22-$35
Oleta Adams, 8 p.m. July 25. $45-$58
Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, 8 p.m. Aug. 16. $28-$38
RIVIERA THEATRE
Lettuce, 8 p.m. Nov. 9 (18 and older). $31