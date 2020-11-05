Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE PROMONTORY

Afro Soca Love, 6 p.m. Nov. 7, $95-$120 tables (timed entry, social distancing guidelines and masks required)

CITY WINERY

Michael McDermott, 7:30 p.m. Dec 16-17, 8 p.m. Dec. 18-20. $55 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)

Chris Green Quartet, 7 p.m. Nov. 15. $30 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)

The Box Tops, 8 p.m. April 5, $28-$38

Griffin House, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. $50 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)

The Verve Pipe, 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 21, 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 22. $55 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.