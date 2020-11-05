Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE PROMONTORY
Afro Soca Love, 6 p.m. Nov. 7, $95-$120 tables (timed entry, social distancing guidelines and masks required)
CITY WINERY
Michael McDermott, 7:30 p.m. Dec 16-17, 8 p.m. Dec. 18-20. $55 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)
Chris Green Quartet, 7 p.m. Nov. 15. $30 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)
The Box Tops, 8 p.m. April 5, $28-$38
Griffin House, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. $50 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)
The Verve Pipe, 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 21, 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 22. $55 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)
Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
CITY WINERY
Josh Kelley, Nov. 18, canceled
THE PROMONTORY
Bonnie Koloc, Ed Holstein, Nov. 6, canceled
SPACE
Wynonna Judd, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 30-31, 2021
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, rescheduled to 3 and 7 p.m. April 18, 2021
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Sonny Fodera, Dom Dolla, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. April 22, 2021
