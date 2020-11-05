 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE PROMONTORY

Promontorychicago.com

Afro Soca Love, 6 p.m. Nov. 7, $95-$120 tables (timed entry, social distancing guidelines and masks required)

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Michael McDermott, 7:30 p.m. Dec 16-17, 8 p.m. Dec. 18-20. $55 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)

Chris Green Quartet, 7 p.m. Nov. 15. $30 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)

The Box Tops, 8 p.m. April 5, $28-$38

Griffin House, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. $50 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)

The Verve Pipe, 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 21, 4  and 7 p.m. Nov. 22. $55 (limited, social distanced seating. $40 food and beverage minimum)

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

CITY WINERY

citywinery.com

Josh Kelley, Nov. 18, canceled

THE PROMONTORY

Promontorychicago.com

Bonnie Koloc, Ed Holstein, Nov. 6, canceled

SPACE

Evanstonspace.com

Wynonna Judd, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 30-31, 2021

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, rescheduled to 3 and 7 p.m. April 18, 2021

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Sonny Fodera, Dom Dolla, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. April 22, 2021

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia on a Fast Train - Billy Joe Shaver

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts