Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood

 Matt Sayles, Associated Press

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Thom Yorke, 8 p.m. Dec. 4. $38.50-$58.50

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Carrie Underwood, 7 p.m. Oct. 29. $49-$275

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Tom Morelllo, 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (18 and older). $50-$55

Nicki Bluhm, 8 p.m. Nov. 7 (18 and older). $20

Crooked Colours, 9 p.m. Nov. 15 (18 and older). $15

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Echo and the Bunnymen, 8 p.m. Nov. 24 (18 and older). $39-$55

Khruangbin, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28. $23-$25

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Every Time I Die, 6 p.m. Nov. 12. $21.50

Jake Shears, 9 p.m. Nov. 7 (18 and older). $24

The Lemon Twigs, 9 p.m. Jan. 25 (18 and older). $17

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Dirty Heads, 7 p.m. Oct. 26. $29.50-$31.50

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Whitey Morgan, 8 p.m. Oct. 13 (17 and older). $22.75-$75

Cloud Nothings, The Courtneys, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 (17 and older). $20-$25

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Tash Sultana, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $45

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Incognito, 8 p.m. Oct. 14. $58-$72

0
0
0
0
0

Tags