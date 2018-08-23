All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Thom Yorke, 8 p.m. Dec. 4. $38.50-$58.50
UNITED CENTER
Carrie Underwood, 7 p.m. Oct. 29. $49-$275
LINCOLN HALL
Tom Morelllo, 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (18 and older). $50-$55
Nicki Bluhm, 8 p.m. Nov. 7 (18 and older). $20
Crooked Colours, 9 p.m. Nov. 15 (18 and older). $15
VIC THEATRE
Echo and the Bunnymen, 8 p.m. Nov. 24 (18 and older). $39-$55
Khruangbin, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28. $23-$25
METRO
Every Time I Die, 6 p.m. Nov. 12. $21.50
Jake Shears, 9 p.m. Nov. 7 (18 and older). $24
The Lemon Twigs, 9 p.m. Jan. 25 (18 and older). $17
RIVIERA THEATRE
Dirty Heads, 7 p.m. Oct. 26. $29.50-$31.50
THALIA HALL
Whitey Morgan, 8 p.m. Oct. 13 (17 and older). $22.75-$75
Cloud Nothings, The Courtneys, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 (17 and older). $20-$25
ARAGON BALLROOM
Tash Sultana, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $45
CITY WINERY
Incognito, 8 p.m. Oct. 14. $58-$72