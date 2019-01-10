Try 1 month for 99¢

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Veil of Maya and Intervals, 5:45 p.m. April 13. $19

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Ides of March, 8 p.m. March 6. $32-$42

Cyrill Aimee, 8 p.m. April 5. $28-$38

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Tennyson, 7:30 p.m. April 10. $17

Next Town Down, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. $10-$15

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Let’s Eat Grandma, 7:30 p.m. April 9 (17 and older). $20-$30

Perturbator, 7:30 p.m. May 9 (17 and older). $25-$35

Andrea Gibson, 7:30 p.m. April 8. $22

REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB

Reggieslive.com

T.S.O.L., 7 p.m. May 31 (21 and older) $15-$20

Off Broadway, Phil Angotti Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 23 (17 and older). $20-$25

Grandson, 7 p.m. March 12. $15-$18

