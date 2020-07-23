Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.
FOUR WINDS CASINO
Damon Wayans, Aug. 8, postponed
The Beach Boys, Aug. 21, postponed
Alan Parsons, Aug. 21, postponed
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Incubus, 311, Aug. 28, canceled
Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Aug. 14, canceled
Rascal Flatts, Aug. 27, canceled
ALLSTATE ARENA
Alejandro Fernandez, Christian Nodal, July 25, canceled
VIC THEATRE
Gary Gulman, Aug. 14, postponed
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Dabin, Last Heroes, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Feb. 13, 2021
Chicano Batman, rescheduled to 8 p.m. June 11, 2021
Silverstein, rescheduled to 6 p.m. June 9, 2021
THALIA HALL
Cimafunk, Sept. 6, postponed
SCHUBAS
Negativland, July 26, postponed
ARAGON BALLROOM
Hippie Sabotage, Aug. 21, canceled
REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB
Off Broadway, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 3
VIC THEATRE
Jo-Jo, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. May 10
METRO
Armor for Sleep, Aug. 14, rescheduled
