Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

{{featured_button_text}}

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.

FOUR WINDS CASINO

Fourwindscasino.com

Damon Wayans, Aug. 8, postponed

The Beach Boys, Aug. 21, postponed

Alan Parsons, Aug. 21, postponed

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Incubus, 311, Aug. 28, canceled

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Aug. 14, canceled

Rascal Flatts, Aug. 27, canceled

ALLSTATE ARENA

Allstatearena.com

Alejandro Fernandez, Christian Nodal, July 25, canceled

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Gary Gulman, Aug. 14, postponed

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Dabin, Last Heroes, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Feb. 13, 2021

Chicano Batman, rescheduled to 8 p.m. June 11, 2021

Silverstein, rescheduled to 6 p.m. June 9, 2021

THALIA HALL

thaliahallchicago.com

Cimafunk, Sept. 6, postponed

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Negativland, July 26, postponed

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Hippie Sabotage, Aug. 21, canceled

REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB

Reggieslive.com

Off Broadway, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 3

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Jo-Jo, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. May 10

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Armor for Sleep, Aug. 14, rescheduled

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Harvest   (From “Days of Heaven")

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts