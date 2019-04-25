All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THALIA HALL
Conor Oberst, 8 p.m. July 24 (18 and older). $45
METRO
Nitzer Ebb, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 (18 and older). $44
Filter, 7 p.m. Sept. 22 (18 and older). $44
Pop Will Eat Itself, 7 p.m. Sept. 19 (18 and older). $44-$54
LINCOLN HALL
Night Moves, 8:30 p.m. June 27 (18 and older). $16
THE VIC THEATRE
Letterkenny, 9:30 p.m. June 23. $46
CITY WINERY
A.J. Croce, 8 p.m. July 10. $15-$25
Lindsay Loy, 8 p.m. June 13. $15-$22
Terisa Griffin, 8 p.m. July 13. $35-$55
SUBTERRANEAN
Juice, 7:30 p.m. July 12. $17
SCHUBAS
Ginger Root, 9 p.m. June 18 (18 and older). $12
Sleepwalkers, 9 p.m. June 17 (18 and older). $10