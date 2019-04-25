{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Conor Oberst, 8 p.m. July 24 (18 and older). $45

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Nitzer Ebb, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 (18 and older). $44

Filter, 7 p.m. Sept. 22 (18 and older). $44

Pop Will Eat Itself, 7 p.m. Sept. 19 (18 and older). $44-$54

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Night Moves, 8:30 p.m. June 27 (18 and older). $16

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Letterkenny, 9:30 p.m. June 23. $46

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

A.J. Croce, 8 p.m. July 10. $15-$25

Lindsay Loy, 8 p.m. June 13. $15-$22

Terisa Griffin, 8 p.m. July 13. $35-$55

SUBTERRANEAN

Subt.com

Juice, 7:30 p.m. July 12. $17

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Ginger Root, 9 p.m. June 18 (18 and older). $12

Sleepwalkers, 9 p.m. June 17 (18 and older). $10

