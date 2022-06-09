 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ticket Tracker

  • 0

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Kendrick Lamar, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. $110-$239

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Cordae, 11 p.m. July 28 (18 and older). $55

Remi Wolf, 9 p.m. July 27 (18 and older). $55

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

concordnusichall.com

ATLiens, 10 p.m. July 31 (18 and older). $59

LINCOLN HALL

lh-st.com

The 502s, 9 p.m. Aug. 3-4 (18 and older). $20

Winston Surfshirt, 8 p.m. Aug. 9 (18 and older). $20

People are also reading…

Motel Breakfast, 9 p.m. Aug. 20 (18 and older). $20

Vista Kicks, 9 p.m. Sept. 16 (18 and older). $20

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Sales, 7 p.m. Oct. 16-17 (17 and older). $27-$50

Rare Americans, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $20-$95

METRO

Metrochicago.com

The Garden, 7 p.m. Nov. 18. $23-$27

Tinariwen, 9 p.m. Sept. 9 (18 and older). $25-$30

Adore Delano, 8 p.m. Feb. 15. $36

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Julie Andrews rules out starring in 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts