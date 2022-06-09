Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time
UNITED CENTER
Kendrick Lamar, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. $110-$239
PARK WEST
Cordae, 11 p.m. July 28 (18 and older). $55
Remi Wolf, 9 p.m. July 27 (18 and older). $55
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
ATLiens, 10 p.m. July 31 (18 and older). $59
LINCOLN HALL
The 502s, 9 p.m. Aug. 3-4 (18 and older). $20
Winston Surfshirt, 8 p.m. Aug. 9 (18 and older). $20
Motel Breakfast, 9 p.m. Aug. 20 (18 and older). $20
Vista Kicks, 9 p.m. Sept. 16 (18 and older). $20
THALIA HALL
Sales, 7 p.m. Oct. 16-17 (17 and older). $27-$50
Rare Americans, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $20-$95
METRO
The Garden, 7 p.m. Nov. 18. $23-$27
Tinariwen, 9 p.m. Sept. 9 (18 and older). $25-$30
Adore Delano, 8 p.m. Feb. 15. $36