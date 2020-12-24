Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE VIC THEATRE
The Driver Era, The Wrecks, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 2021. $28.50
Zucchero, 7:30 p.m. March 10, 2021. $39-$115
Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
Airborne Toxic Event, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. April 14, 2022
SPACE
Shawn Colvin, rescheduled to 8 p.m. May 13-14, 2022
Ben Watt, Feb. 18, canceled
JAM PRODUCTIONS
The Hives, Jan. 21-30 (online concert). $15-$75
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
The Jayhawks, 3 p.m. Jan. 10 (online concert). $20
John Doe, 8 p.m. Jan, 20 (online concert). $20
THE PROMONTORY
Sweet Honey In The Rock, 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 17 (online concert). $15-$50
CITY WINERY
Miki Howard, 7 p.m. Jan. 2 (online concert). $20