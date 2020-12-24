 Skip to main content
Ticket Tracker
All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

The Driver Era, The Wrecks, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 2021. $28.50

Zucchero, 7:30 p.m. March 10, 2021. $39-$115

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Airborne Toxic Event, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. April 14, 2022

SPACE

Evanstonspace.com

Shawn Colvin, rescheduled to 8 p.m. May 13-14, 2022

Ben Watt, Feb. 18, canceled

JAM PRODUCTIONS

Jamusa.com

The Hives, Jan. 21-30 (online concert). $15-$75

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

The Jayhawks, 3 p.m. Jan. 10 (online concert). $20

John Doe, 8 p.m. Jan, 20 (online concert). $20

THE PROMONTORY

Promontorychicago.com

Sweet Honey In The Rock, 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 17 (online concert). $15-$50

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Miki Howard, 7 p.m. Jan. 2 (online concert). $20

