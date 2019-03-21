Try 3 months for $3

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Bill Callahan, 8 p.m. July 7 (17 and older). $22-$35

Built to Spill, 8 p.m. July 5 (17 and older). $32-$60

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, 8 p.m. June 22 (17 and older). $26-$50

ARAGON BALLROOM

aragon.com

Wu-Tang Clan, 7 p.m. June 1 (17 and older). $79.50

Adventure Club, 9 p.m. May 3 (18 and older). $35

George Clinton, 7:30 p.m. May 31 (18 and older). $59-$177

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Earth, Wind & Fire, 8 p.m. June 28. $43-$154

The Gipsy Kings, 7:30 p.m. July 19. $37-$127

Ben Platt, 7:30 p.m. May 3. $45-$125

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

“Outlaw Music Festival” with Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Phil Lesh and others, 1:30 p.m. June 28. $24-$329

Dierks Bentley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23. $40-$110

Rascal Flatts, 7:30 p.m. May 18. $18-$350

ARAGON BALLROOM

aragon.com

Adventure Club, 9 p.m. May 3 (18 and older). $35

ALLSTATE ARENA

Allstatearena.com

Bad Bunny, 7 p.m. March 24. $49-$475

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. May 25. $40-$55

Sara Evans and the Barker Family Band, 7 p.m. May 17. $65-$78

Raheem DeVaughn, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 7. $35-$58

Glenn Jones, 8 p.m. April 15. $32-$42

0
0
0
0
0

Tags