All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THALIA HALL
Bill Callahan, 8 p.m. July 7 (17 and older). $22-$35
Built to Spill, 8 p.m. July 5 (17 and older). $32-$60
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, 8 p.m. June 22 (17 and older). $26-$50
ARAGON BALLROOM
Wu-Tang Clan, 7 p.m. June 1 (17 and older). $79.50
Adventure Club, 9 p.m. May 3 (18 and older). $35
George Clinton, 7:30 p.m. May 31 (18 and older). $59-$177
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Earth, Wind & Fire, 8 p.m. June 28. $43-$154
The Gipsy Kings, 7:30 p.m. July 19. $37-$127
Ben Platt, 7:30 p.m. May 3. $45-$125
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
“Outlaw Music Festival” with Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Phil Lesh and others, 1:30 p.m. June 28. $24-$329
Dierks Bentley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23. $40-$110
Rascal Flatts, 7:30 p.m. May 18. $18-$350
ARAGON BALLROOM
ALLSTATE ARENA
Bad Bunny, 7 p.m. March 24. $49-$475
CITY WINERY
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. May 25. $40-$55
Sara Evans and the Barker Family Band, 7 p.m. May 17. $65-$78
Raheem DeVaughn, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 7. $35-$58
Glenn Jones, 8 p.m. April 15. $32-$42