Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Regina Spektor, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. $39.50-$89.50
Dead Can Dance, 7:30 p.m. April 11. $49.50-$150
Vance Joy, 8 p.m. Feb. 18. $39-$65
BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM
Phoenix, Porches, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (18 and older). $55
CITY WINERY
Al Di Meola, 7 and 10 p.m. Sept. 9. $48-$68
Mike Phillips, 8 p.m. Aug. 2. $20-$35
Duane Betts, 8 p.m. Sept. 7. $22-$35
People are also reading…
SUBTERRENEAN
Hoodie Allen, 9 p.m. Aug. 6 (17 and older). $30
RADIUS CHICAGO
FKJ, 7 p.m. Nov. 7. $45
SCHUBAS
Hyd, 11 p.m. July 16 (18 and older). $20
PARK WEST
Amy Shark, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. $22