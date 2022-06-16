 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ticket Tracker

Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Regina Spektor, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. $39.50-$89.50

Dead Can Dance, 7:30 p.m. April 11. $49.50-$150

Vance Joy, 8 p.m. Feb. 18. $39-$65

BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Phoenix, Porches, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (18 and older). $55

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Al Di Meola, 7 and 10 p.m. Sept. 9. $48-$68

Mike Phillips, 8 p.m. Aug. 2. $20-$35

Duane Betts, 8 p.m. Sept. 7. $22-$35

SUBTERRENEAN

Subt.net

Hoodie Allen, 9 p.m. Aug. 6 (17 and older). $30

RADIUS CHICAGO

Radius-chicago.com

FKJ, 7 p.m. Nov. 7. $45

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Hyd, 11 p.m. July 16 (18 and older). $20

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Amy Shark, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. $22

