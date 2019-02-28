All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Al Green, 8 p.m. May 7. $59-$149
THE VIC THEATRE
Johnny Marr, 7:30 p.m. May 13 (18 and older). $30-$45
Santogold, 8 p.m. May 8 (17 and older). $41-$46
Buckethead, 7:30 p.m. May 3. $30
METRO
Empire of the Sun, 8 p.m. May 30-31 (18 and older). $42.50
Knuckle Puck, Citizen, 6:30 p.m. June 14. $25
REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB
Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime, 7 p.m. June 16 (17 and older). $25-$30
CITY WINERY
John Mayall, 8 p.m. Aug. 1. $35-$58
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Breaking Benjamin, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4. $79-$249
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Glen Phillips, 8 p.m. March 22. $28
Craig Finn, 8 p.m. June 7. $25
Willie Watson, 8 p.m. May 9. $23
DBUK, 8 p.m. March 16. $20
LINCOLN HALL
Jamestown Revival, 8 p.m. Aug. 9 (18 and older). $20-$22
Matt Maeson, 8 p.m. May 6
JR JR, 8 p.m. June 13 (18 and older). $20
PARK WEST (18 and older). $15
Chromatics, 9 p.m. May 31 (18 and older). $30.50
ARAGON BALLROOM
Marina, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 (17 and older). $43.50