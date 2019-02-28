Try 3 months for $3

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Al Green, 8 p.m. May 7. $59-$149

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Johnny Marr, 7:30 p.m. May 13 (18 and older). $30-$45

Santogold, 8 p.m. May 8 (17 and older). $41-$46

Buckethead, 7:30 p.m. May 3. $30

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Empire of the Sun, 8 p.m. May 30-31 (18 and older). $42.50

Knuckle Puck, Citizen, 6:30 p.m. June 14. $25

REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB

Reggieslive.com

Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime, 7 p.m. June 16 (17 and older). $25-$30

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

John Mayall, 8 p.m. Aug. 1. $35-$58

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Breaking Benjamin, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4. $79-$249

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Glen Phillips, 8 p.m. March 22. $28

Craig Finn, 8 p.m. June 7. $25

Willie Watson, 8 p.m. May 9. $23

DBUK, 8 p.m. March 16. $20

LINCOLN HALL

lh-st.com

Jamestown Revival, 8 p.m. Aug. 9 (18 and older). $20-$22

Matt Maeson, 8 p.m. May 6

JR JR, 8 p.m. June 13 (18 and older). $20

PARK WEST (18 and older). $15

Janusa.com

Chromatics, 9 p.m. May 31 (18 and older). $30.50

ARAGON BALLROOM

aragon.com

Marina, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 (17 and older). $43.50

0
0
0
0
0

Tags