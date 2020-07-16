Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
The Black Crowes, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 7, 2021
Megadeth, Lamb of God, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021
PARK WEST
Chad Daniels, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 2021
COPERNICUS CENTER
Gordon Lightfoot, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 6, 2021
ARAGON BALLROOM
Kaytranada, rescheduled to 9 p.m. May 8, 2021
HOUSE OF BLUES
Sepultura, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. March 14, 2021
RIVIERA THEATRE
Milky Chance, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021
The Wood Brothers, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 21, 2021
THALIA HALL
Murder by Death, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 13 and 7 p.m. March 14, 2021
LINCOLN HALL
Flora Cash, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. June 18, 2021
CITY WINERY
Jazz is Phish, July 28, postponed
SLEEPING VILLAGE
Mattiel, July 22, canceled
VIC THEATRE
Frames, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, 2021
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!