Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

WRIGLEY FIELD

Lady Gaga, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27

Guns N’ Roses, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. July 21

Chris Stapleton, Highwomen, Mavis Staples, Dirty Knobs, rescheduled to July 17 (start time TBD)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Aug, 15

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Maroon 5, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30

THE VIC THEATRE

They Might be Giants, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 7, 2022

Tennis, Molly Burch, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 15

LINCOLN HALL