Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
WRIGLEY FIELD
Lady Gaga, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27
Guns N’ Roses, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. July 21
Chris Stapleton, Highwomen, Mavis Staples, Dirty Knobs, rescheduled to July 17 (start time TBD)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Aug, 15
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29
Maroon 5, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30
THE VIC THEATRE
They Might be Giants, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 7, 2022
Tennis, Molly Burch, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 15
LINCOLN HALL
Natewantstobattle, CG5, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Sept. 7
Lost Dog Street Band, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 13
RIVIERA THEATRE
Purity Ring, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
SPACE
Freddy Jones Band, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Dec. 10
Modern English, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 1
Albert Cummings, April 6, postponed
CITY WINERY
Eric Roberson, 8 p.m. April 1-3, postponed