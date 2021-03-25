 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ticket Tracker
urgent

Ticket Tracker

{{featured_button_text}}

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

WRIGLEY FIELD

Mlb.com

Lady Gaga, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27

Guns N’ Roses, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. July 21

Chris Stapleton, Highwomen, Mavis Staples, Dirty Knobs, rescheduled to July 17 (start time TBD)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Aug, 15

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Maroon 5, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

They Might be Giants, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 7, 2022

Tennis, Molly Burch, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 15

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Natewantstobattle, CG5, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Sept. 7

Lost Dog Street Band, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 13

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Purity Ring, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

SPACE

Evanstonspace.com

Freddy Jones Band, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Dec. 10

Modern English, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 1

Albert Cummings, April 6, postponed

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Eric Roberson, 8 p.m. April 1-3, postponed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bruce Miller speaks to the producers of "The Ravine"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts