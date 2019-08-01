All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers, 8 p.m. Nov. 15. $75-$399
RIVIERA THEATRE
Gov’t Mule, 8 p.m. Sept. 27 (18 and older). $37.50
METRO
Emotional Oranges, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $23.50-$125
Tank and the Bangas, 8 p.m. Oct. 16 (18 and older). $28.50
Skizzy Mars, 7 p.m. Nov. 11. $23-$79
Batushka, 8 p.m. Dec. 10 (18 and older). $25
CITY WINERY
Robbie Fulks, 8 p.m. Oct. 18. $25-$35
Justin Townes Earle, 8 p.m. Oct. 21. $38-$55
Marc Cohn, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $48-$65
SCHUBAS
Jon Spencer and the Hitmakers, 9 p.m. Aug. 30 (21 and older). $20-$25
The Winchesters, 8 p.m. Sept. 30 (18 and older). $10-$12
Craig Cardiff, 8 p.m. Oct. 27 (18 and older). $10-$12
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Rosie Flores, 7 p.m. Aug. 25. $25
Amy Speace, 8 p.m. Sept. 21. $24
Tracy Grammar, 8 p.m. Sept. 14. $26
CHOP SHOP
Sasha Sloan, 7 p.m. Nov. 9. $27.30
PARK WEST
Galactic, 9 p.m. Oct. 18 (18 and older). $37