{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers, 8 p.m. Nov. 15. $75-$399

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Gov’t Mule, 8 p.m. Sept. 27 (18 and older). $37.50

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Emotional Oranges, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $23.50-$125

Tank and the Bangas, 8 p.m. Oct. 16 (18 and older). $28.50

Skizzy Mars, 7 p.m. Nov. 11. $23-$79

Batushka, 8 p.m. Dec. 10 (18 and older). $25

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Robbie Fulks, 8 p.m. Oct. 18. $25-$35

Justin Townes Earle, 8 p.m. Oct. 21. $38-$55

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Marc Cohn, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $48-$65

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Jon Spencer and the Hitmakers, 9 p.m. Aug. 30 (21 and older). $20-$25

The Winchesters, 8 p.m. Sept. 30 (18 and older). $10-$12

Craig Cardiff, 8 p.m. Oct. 27 (18 and older). $10-$12

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Rosie Flores, 7 p.m. Aug. 25. $25

Amy Speace, 8 p.m. Sept. 21. $24

Tracy Grammar, 8 p.m. Sept. 14. $26

CHOP SHOP

Chopshopchi.com

Sasha Sloan, 7 p.m. Nov. 9. $27.30

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Galactic, 9 p.m. Oct. 18 (18 and older). $37

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.