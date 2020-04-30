Ticket Tracker

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Rashaan Patterson, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 2

Nella, 8 p.m. Oct. 7

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.

UNITED CENTER

Untiedcentter.com

Elton John, 8 p.m. June 19-20, postponed

Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, 7:30 p.m. July 21, canceled

James Taylor, Jackson Browne, 7:30 p.m. June 10, postponed

ALLSTATE ARENA

Allstatearena.com

Banda MS, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 25

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Lucy Kaplansky, 7 p.m. May 17 postponed

San Fermin, 8 p.m. May 28, postponed

Juanito Pascal Trio, 8:30 p.m. May 13, postponed

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Lilly Hiatt, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 19

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Above & Beyond, 8 p.m. June 5-6, postponed

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Jai Wolk, 9 p.m. May 2, canceled

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 14-16

Dawg Trio, 6 and 9 p.m. May 30, postponed

Maysa, 7 and 10 p.m. May 1 postponed

Walter Beasley, 7 p.m. May 17, canceled

ROSEMONT THEATRE

Rosemont.com/theatre

Raymon Ayala, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 1

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Ekali, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 3

