Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
CITY WINERY
Rashaan Patterson, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 2
Nella, 8 p.m. Oct. 7
Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.
UNITED CENTER
Elton John, 8 p.m. June 19-20, postponed
Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, 7:30 p.m. July 21, canceled
James Taylor, Jackson Browne, 7:30 p.m. June 10, postponed
ALLSTATE ARENA
Banda MS, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 25
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Lucy Kaplansky, 7 p.m. May 17 postponed
San Fermin, 8 p.m. May 28, postponed
Juanito Pascal Trio, 8:30 p.m. May 13, postponed
LINCOLN HALL
Lilly Hiatt, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 19
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Above & Beyond, 8 p.m. June 5-6, postponed
ARAGON BALLROOM
Jai Wolk, 9 p.m. May 2, canceled
CITY WINERY
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 14-16
Dawg Trio, 6 and 9 p.m. May 30, postponed
Maysa, 7 and 10 p.m. May 1 postponed
Walter Beasley, 7 p.m. May 17, canceled
ROSEMONT THEATRE
Raymon Ayala, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 1
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Ekali, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 3
