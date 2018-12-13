Try 1 month for 99¢

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

WRIGLEY FIELD

Livenation.com

Dead and Company, 6:30 p.m. June 14-15. $69-$199

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Spiritualized, 8 p.m. April 9 (18 and older). $37.50-$55

Neko Case, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27 (18 and older). $36-$51

ATHANAEUM THEATRE

Athanaeumtheatre.com

Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m. April 23-24. $59.50-$399

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Wet, Kilo Kish, 6:30 p.m. March 12. $30

Broods, 9 p.m. April 10 (18 and older). $24

Lennon Stela, 7 p.m. March 28. $20

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Deerhunter, 8 p.m. Feb. 17 (18 and older). $30

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

The Spring Quartet, 8 p.m. May 1. $78-$92

Eilen Jewell, 8 p.m. May 15. $22-$32

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Jenny Lewis, 7:30 p.m. March 30 (18 and older). $35

James Blake, 7:30 p.m. March 3 (18 and older). $41

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Graves, 9 p.m. Feb. 22 (18 and older). $15

Stella Donnelly, 9 p.m. March 29 (18 and older). $12

Justin Nozuka, 8 p.m. March 4 (18 and older). $25

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Dean Lewis, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $25

Destructo, 9 p.m. Jan. 12 (18 and older). $17.50-$22

0
0
0
0
0

Tags