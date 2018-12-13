All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
WRIGLEY FIELD
Dead and Company, 6:30 p.m. June 14-15. $69-$199
THE VIC THEATRE
Spiritualized, 8 p.m. April 9 (18 and older). $37.50-$55
Neko Case, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27 (18 and older). $36-$51
ATHANAEUM THEATRE
Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m. April 23-24. $59.50-$399
METRO
Wet, Kilo Kish, 6:30 p.m. March 12. $30
Broods, 9 p.m. April 10 (18 and older). $24
Lennon Stela, 7 p.m. March 28. $20
LINCOLN HALL
Deerhunter, 8 p.m. Feb. 17 (18 and older). $30
CITY WINERY
The Spring Quartet, 8 p.m. May 1. $78-$92
Eilen Jewell, 8 p.m. May 15. $22-$32
RIVIERA THEATRE
Jenny Lewis, 7:30 p.m. March 30 (18 and older). $35
James Blake, 7:30 p.m. March 3 (18 and older). $41
SCHUBAS
Graves, 9 p.m. Feb. 22 (18 and older). $15
Stella Donnelly, 9 p.m. March 29 (18 and older). $12
Justin Nozuka, 8 p.m. March 4 (18 and older). $25
PARK WEST
Dean Lewis, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $25
Destructo, 9 p.m. Jan. 12 (18 and older). $17.50-$22