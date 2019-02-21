Try 1 month for 99¢

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION

Livenation.com

Cage the Elephant, Beck, 6 p.m. July 31. $80-$200

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Father John Misty, 7 p.m. June 15. $39-$250

Coheed & Cambria, Mastodoon, 6:30 p.m. June 14. $49-$59

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Snoop Dogg, 8 p.m. June 29 (17 and older). $29-$59.50

METRO

Metrochicago.com

The Distillers, 8 p.m. May 22 (18 and older). $29

Summer Walker, 7:30 p.m. March 21. $20

Andy Black, 6:30 p.m. May 7. $20

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Heart, Sheryl Crow, 7 p.m. July 11. $29-$200

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Tim Hecker and the Konoyo Ensemble, 8 p.m. May 14 (21 and older). $25

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Griffin House, 8 p.m. May 10. $25-$32

John Sebastian, 8 p.m. July 8. $38-$55

“Songs and Stories” with Art Alexakis, Chris Collingwood, Max Collins and John Wozniak, 8 p.m. June 5. $42.50-$59.50

Marc Broussard, 8 p.m. April 16-17. $35-$48

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Rodrigo Y Gabriela, 8 p.m. May 24. $42.29-$82.29

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

“World War Joy Tour” featuring The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer, 7 p.m. Oct. 4. $49-$129

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Dom La Nena, 8 p.m. May 4. $20

Della Mae, 8 p.m. May 10. $22

