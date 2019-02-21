All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION
Cage the Elephant, Beck, 6 p.m. July 31. $80-$200
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Father John Misty, 7 p.m. June 15. $39-$250
Coheed & Cambria, Mastodoon, 6:30 p.m. June 14. $49-$59
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Snoop Dogg, 8 p.m. June 29 (17 and older). $29-$59.50
METRO
The Distillers, 8 p.m. May 22 (18 and older). $29
Summer Walker, 7:30 p.m. March 21. $20
Andy Black, 6:30 p.m. May 7. $20
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Heart, Sheryl Crow, 7 p.m. July 11. $29-$200
THALIA HALL
Tim Hecker and the Konoyo Ensemble, 8 p.m. May 14 (21 and older). $25
CITY WINERY
Griffin House, 8 p.m. May 10. $25-$32
John Sebastian, 8 p.m. July 8. $38-$55
“Songs and Stories” with Art Alexakis, Chris Collingwood, Max Collins and John Wozniak, 8 p.m. June 5. $42.50-$59.50
Marc Broussard, 8 p.m. April 16-17. $35-$48
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Rodrigo Y Gabriela, 8 p.m. May 24. $42.29-$82.29
UNITED CENTER
“World War Joy Tour” featuring The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer, 7 p.m. Oct. 4. $49-$129
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Dom La Nena, 8 p.m. May 4. $20
Della Mae, 8 p.m. May 10. $22