All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m. June 29. $43-$249
Shinedown, 6:30 p.m. July 14. $49-$149
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION
Vampire Weekend, 6:30 p.m. June 16. $75-$301
Florence and the Machine, 7:30 p.m. May 23. $49-$120
ARAGON BALLROOM
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24. $35
Our Last Night, I See Stars, 7 p.m. March 16 (18 and older). $25-$35
PARK WEST
Haley Reinhart, 7 p.m. April 14. $30-$75
The Fab Faux, 7:30 p.m. May 10. $65-$125
We Three, 7:30 p.m. March 28. $25
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Lord Huron, 8 p.m. July 26. $29.50-$50
METRO
Panoptes, 9 p.m. March 23 (18 and older). $16
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF MUSIC
Bill Frisell’s Harmony, 8 p.m. April 5. $38
Michael J. Miles, 7:30 p.m. May 4. $28
Omara Portuondo, 8 p.m. May 1. $60
Robert Ellis, 8 p.m. March 28. $22
CITY WINERY
Del McCoury Band, 8 p.m. May 2. $45-$58
Louis York and the Shindellas, 8 p.m. April 3. $12-$22
UNITED CENTER
John Mayer, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14. $59-$189