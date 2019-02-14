Try 1 month for 99¢

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m. June 29. $43-$249

Shinedown, 6:30 p.m. July 14. $49-$149

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION

Livenation.com

Vampire Weekend, 6:30 p.m. June 16. $75-$301

Florence and the Machine, 7:30 p.m. May 23. $49-$120

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24. $35

Our Last Night, I See Stars, 7 p.m. March 16 (18 and older). $25-$35

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Haley Reinhart, 7 p.m. April 14. $30-$75

The Fab Faux, 7:30 p.m. May 10. $65-$125

We Three, 7:30 p.m. March 28. $25

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Lord Huron, 8 p.m. July 26. $29.50-$50

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Panoptes, 9 p.m. March 23 (18 and older). $16

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Bill Frisell’s Harmony, 8 p.m. April 5. $38

Michael J. Miles, 7:30 p.m. May 4. $28

Omara Portuondo, 8 p.m. May 1. $60

Robert Ellis, 8 p.m. March 28. $22

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Del McCoury Band, 8 p.m. May 2. $45-$58

Louis York and the Shindellas, 8 p.m. April 3. $12-$22

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

John Mayer, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14. $59-$189

