Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION
David Gray, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 19, 2021
FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Josh Ritter, Sept. 10, canceled
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Kidz Bop, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Aug. 22, 2021
ARAGON BALLROOM
Dermot Kennedy, rescheduled to 7 p.m. July 31, 2021
Kaleo, Matt Maeson, rescheduled to 7 p.m. June 19
Lane 8, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021
Dance Gavin Dance, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. April 10
PARK WEST
The Music of Cream, featuring Kofi Baker and Will Johns, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. April 9, 2021
LINCOLN HALL
Polaris, rescheduled to 9 p.m. June 24, 2021
Natewantsbottle, rescheduled to 7 p.m. April 18
Shiner, Sweet Cobra, Aug. 13, canceled
Inhaler, Sept. 16, canceled
Wild Rivers, Aug. 9, canceled
CITY WINERY
Bob Schneider, July 30, postponed
SCHUBAS
Weathers, Moby Rich, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 2021
Jeff Pianki, July 24, canceled
