Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION

Livenation.com

David Gray, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 19, 2021

FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Jamusa.com

Josh Ritter, Sept. 10, canceled

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Kidz Bop, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Aug. 22, 2021

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Dermot Kennedy, rescheduled to 7 p.m. July 31, 2021

Kaleo, Matt Maeson, rescheduled to 7 p.m. June 19

Lane 8, rescheduled to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021

Dance Gavin Dance, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. April 10

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

The Music of Cream, featuring Kofi Baker and Will Johns, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. April 9, 2021

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Polaris, rescheduled to 9 p.m. June 24, 2021

Natewantsbottle, rescheduled to 7 p.m. April 18

Shiner, Sweet Cobra, Aug. 13, canceled

Inhaler, Sept. 16, canceled

Wild Rivers, Aug. 9, canceled

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Bob Schneider, July 30, postponed

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Weathers, Moby Rich, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 2021

Jeff Pianki, July 24, canceled

