Tickets for the following concerts will go on sale soon.
The Killers, May 11 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Tickets start at $139.50. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17. Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005E49D33D4E34 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Aug. 9, Wrigley Field, Chicago. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17. Visit cubs.com/Springsteen
Diana Ross, May 5 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Tickets start at $90.50. Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005E49D33D4E34 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com