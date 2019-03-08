Today is Friday, March 8, the 67th day of 2019. There are 298 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 8, 1702, England's Queen Anne acceded to the throne upon the death of King William III.
On this date:
In 1854, U.S. Commodore Matthew C. Perry made his second landing in Japan; within a month, he concluded a treaty with the Japanese.
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in McCollum v. Board of Education, struck down voluntary religious education classes in Champaign, Illinois, public schools, saying the program violated separation of church and state.
In 1965, the United States landed its first combat troops in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrived to defend the U.S. air base at Da Nang.
In 1971, Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali by decision in what was billed as "The Fight of the Century" at Madison Square Garden in New York.
In 1975, the first International Women's Day was celebrated.
In 1979, technology firm Philips demonstrated a prototype compact disc player during a press conference in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
In 1983, in a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, Florida, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an "evil empire."
In 1999, baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 84.
Ten years ago: A pastor was gunned down during a Sunday sermon in a southwestern Illinois church; a judge later ruled the suspect in the shooting, Terry Sedlacek was mentally unfit to stand trial in the killing of the Rev. Fred Winters at the First Baptist Church of Maryville.
Five years ago: Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive search.
One year ago: U.S. and South Korean officials said President Donald Trump had agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un by the end of May to negotiate an end to North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
Today's Birthdays: Jazz musician George Coleman is 84. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 81. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 75. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 74. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 73. Pop singer Peggy March is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 66. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 62. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 60. Actor Aidan Quinn is 60. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 49. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 43. Actor James Van Der Beek is 42. . Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 40. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 40. Actress Jessica Collins is 36.
Thought for Today: "There are things known and there are things unknown, and in between are the doors of perception." — Aldous Huxley, English author (1894-1963).