Tom's annual Top 10 Regional Releases of 2019

The requirement for this Top 10 list is that albums must be released within a 15-month period (October 2018 - December 2019), contain at least 25-minutes of original music by a regionally-based artist and be commercially available for purchase. Dozens of albums come my way each year, but only 10 make the cut for this annual list of personal favorites.

1) JEFF MASSEY -- "From The Highway To The Show" (Diamond Day Records)

Those eagerly anticipating this release since learning that Massey, the guitarist/vocalist of the Steepwater Band, had a solo album in the works will NOT be disappointed.

Massey puts his fingerprints on a few select covers made famous by Muddy Waters, Neil Young and Bob Dylan. He also gives a few stripped down versions of vintage Steepwater tunes to show how they sounded when first written, and includes the newly written "Oklahoma Sunrise" and "Abandon Ship." Those songs may one day be rocked out by the full band, but here they are delicate and beautiful offerings revealing Massey is only getting better at his craft.

2) IDES OF MARCH -- "Play On: 55th Anniversary Album" (Ides of March Records)