Tom's annual 'Top 10 Regional Releases' for 2020

These powerful freeform verses are gingerly accompanied by archived musical tracks by Cowan playing overtone flute, bass and steel hand pan drum, mixed with new music created by Sarver. Contributing guests are guitarist Mike Gallemore, pianist William Day and horn duo Ky & Ty. More: jazzdakini.com.

7) JAMES GEDDA -- "Bad Things Happen" (Independent)

NWI country singer/songwriter James Gedda made my 2019 Top 10 with his "Thick As Thieves" EP and returns with his new 5-song EP, "Bad Things Happen."

With quality production by Neil Zeilenga at Dynaline Recording and Mastering, Gedda again proves to be a delightful interpreter of life stories. While the title song is my personal favorite, "Sleeping Around" is another highlight of this very solid collection. Gedda is emerging as one of the best NWI has to offer. More: jamesgeddamusic.com.

8) DAVID HUTCHINS -- "It Keeps Me Grounded" (Independent)

The regional artist formerly known as Khaki Lymon, has created a full length collection of original tunes under his own name that leaves one pondering -- "What took so long?" Dave Hutchins writes and plays in a simple, soothing and ear-pleasing acoustic style of folk-rock that makes this CD very easy to leave in "repeat" mode on the player.