Tom's annual 'Top 10 Regional Releases' for 2020

The requirement for this Top 10 list is that albums must be released within a 15-month period (October 2019 - December 2020), contain at least 20-minutes of original music by a Midwest-based artist and be commercially available for purchase. Dozens of albums come my way each year, but only 10 make the cut for this annual list of my personal favorites.
1) SHEMEKIA COPELAND -- "Uncivil War" (Alligator Records)
Second generation Chicago blues artist Shemekia Copeland has evolved into one of the finest R&B/blues artists of this generation. On this powerful album, Copeland underscores the turbulent socio-political climate in America, while never being preachy nor self-righteous. The title track is an anthem of a troubled country in the throes of unrest and reminds listeners -- "Nobody wins an Uncivil War."
The African-American cause is championed on "Walk Until I Ride," which reflects on the civil rights movement and "Clotilda's On Fire," which documents a slave ship torched in 1859 with all souls lost. Gun violence is addressed in "Apple Pie and a .45."
Concluding the many topical tunes is a beautiful treatment of her father Johnny Clyde Copeland's "Love Song," giving us all a much needed ray of light and hope. An outstanding album from start to finish. Availability: CD and Digital. More: shemekiacopeland.com.
2) STEEPWATER BAND -- "Turn Of The Wheel" (Diamond Records)
Steepwater Band has never released a disappointing album in this writer's opinion and "Turn of the Wheel" is the best yet from the quartet with two members hailing from NW Indiana. Even before dropping the needle on this 10-song vinyl, one knows the ride will be sweet, from the painstaking care and quality of the gatefold jacket and cover graphics.
Once the ride begins hold on tight. Personal highlights are title track, "Abandon Ship" and "Running From The Storm." Recorded at Vigo Studio in Miller Beach/Gary, and beautifully engineered by Jim Waters, guitarist/vocalist Jeff Massey's lyrics are well framed by multi-string instrumentalist Eric Saylors and solidly anchored by the rock rhythm provided by drummer Joe Winters and new SWB bassist Joe Bishop (making his recording debut on this album). Musical guests include Chris Grove on keys, Terry "Sonny Lee" Tritt on sax and percussionist Freddy Gonzalez. Availability: Vinyl, CD and Digital. More: steepwater.com.
3) THADEUS PROJECT -- "Full Circle" (Thadeus Records)
Another regional group to persevere is Thadeous Project, anchored by multi-instrumentalist, programmer, arranger and composer, Ted Putbress. Like past releases, this album should appeal to fans of such progressive-leaning artists as Moody Blues, Procol Harum, and solo Greg Lake. "Full Circle" is rich in sound, thanks in no small part to Ides of March engineer, Larry Millas.
Putbress and longtime vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist Glenn S. Folwarski get their groove from percussionist/drummer Chuck Nilson and bassist Jeffrey Schullo. Guests include percussionist Ted Kalamatas, along with Ides of March members Tim Bales on flugelhorn and Scott May on keyboards and backing vocals.
"Full Circle" is best enjoyed in its entirety, but choice selections are "The Hurt," "I Don't Know," "Ain't That So" and "Before The Dawn." More: thadeusproject.com.
4) HEAD HONCHOS -- "Blues Alliance" (Grooveyard Records)
Northwest Indiana father and son guitar duo Rocco Calipari Sr. and Rocco Calipari Jr. deliver a collection of nine original songs and two tasty covers with the aid of bassist Mike Boyle and new drummer Will Wyatt. Not only are there well-written and solid performances, but along with rock-steady beats and little harmonica blowing, young Wyatt delivers the goods as the recording engineer and co-producer.
Opening track, "Stuck In The Middle," is the sole writing contribution by Calipari Jr. and begs for more Jr. songs on future releases. Calpari Sr. contributes my other two favorite originals, "Midnight Ride" and "She Got That Thang" (featuring guest keyboards by Mark Landes). The Honchos do a nice treatment of Willie Dixon's timeless classic, "Evil," and Al Green's "I'm A Ram." More: theheadhonchosband.com.
5) RACHEL BROOKE -- "The Loneliness In Me" (Mal Records)
This Michigan-based singer/songwriter bends the musical curve between punk, Americana, country and indie-rock. "The Lonliness in Me" is a 12-song set of originals written by Brooke and husband/producer Brooks Robbins. Brooke delivers biting and often dark lyrics in a fashion harkening back to early '50s and '60s sides by such country queens as Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.
With her high lonesome deliveries, Brooke bridges eras, while singing of heartache, emptiness, loneliness and bitterness. Highlights: "It Ain't Over 'Til You're Crying," "The Awful Parts of Me" and "The Lovells Stockade Blues." More: rachelbrookemusic.com.
6) SHAFFNER-SARVER-COWAN -- "Messages For The Heart" (AtLast1 Music)
A unique gathering of spoken word selections created as a method of healing and to promote one man's wisdom gathered through a lifetime of living. Reflections of love, pain, sorrow and happiness fill 14 tracks along with lessons born of suffering, healing and learning. Deep thought, smiles and tears are often a by-product of listening to this unique collection.
This moving project, produced at Thunderclap Studio by John Carpenter and Jef Sarver, are select streams of consciousness taken posthumously from the journal of NW Indiana musician/healer David Cowan, along with words from Cowan's soulmate Patti Shaffner.
These powerful freeform verses are gingerly accompanied by archived musical tracks by Cowan playing overtone flute, bass and steel hand pan drum, mixed with new music created by Sarver. Contributing guests are guitarist Mike Gallemore, pianist William Day and horn duo Ky & Ty. More: jazzdakini.com.
7) JAMES GEDDA -- "Bad Things Happen" (Independent)
NWI country singer/songwriter James Gedda made my 2019 Top 10 with his "Thick As Thieves" EP and returns with his new 5-song EP, "Bad Things Happen."
With quality production by Neil Zeilenga at Dynaline Recording and Mastering, Gedda again proves to be a delightful interpreter of life stories. While the title song is my personal favorite, "Sleeping Around" is another highlight of this very solid collection. Gedda is emerging as one of the best NWI has to offer. More: jamesgeddamusic.com.
8) DAVID HUTCHINS -- "It Keeps Me Grounded" (Independent)
The regional artist formerly known as Khaki Lymon, has created a full length collection of original tunes under his own name that leaves one pondering -- "What took so long?" Dave Hutchins writes and plays in a simple, soothing and ear-pleasing acoustic style of folk-rock that makes this CD very easy to leave in "repeat" mode on the player.
The 12-track CD is a mix of instrumental and vocal tunes starting off a little slow, but soon gets kickin' when it gets to songs like "Don't Roll Your Eyes At Me Claire," "Little Leah" and "Fill Up My Coffee Cup." The instrumentals are soothing fare, and Hutchins' slightly gravel vocals are warm and welcoming, making this a good one to pop in at the end of the day. More: acoustichutch.com.
9) DAVE RUDOLF -- "The Ebb & Flow" (Moneytree Records)
"The Ebb & Flow" is Dave Rudolf's 39th album and his first recorded remotely. The 15-song set has 13 new Rudolf originals inspired mostly by being sheltered in place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two remaining tracks are Neil Young and Bill Withers covers, with the bluesy treatment of Withers' of "Ain't No Sunshine" fitting in well with the mood of isolation.
Like Rudolf releases of the past, musical styles vary from track to track. Personal favorites are the Americana/Grassy originals "Who Do You Love" and "Nawlins Strut;" and those with a Southern Cali country-pop sound, like "Simple Life," "Feels Like Shelter," and "Heartbeat of Love." More: daverudolf1.com and facebook.com/dave.rudolf.
10) DENNIS J. LEISE -- State of Fairs" (Towering Gringo Records)
Residing on a farm somewhere on the outskirts of Gary (Indiana), Leise offers up a barnyard-inspired collection of good timey songs, mashing folk, blues, bluegrass, country gospel and some mighty tasty pickin'. The result is 11 original tracks both refreshingly new, yet decidedly retro. Not sure what to make of the bizarre 17-plus minute barnyard opus, "Orange Claw Hammer," that includes turkey gobbles, rooster crowing, airplane noise and other strange sounds.
This novel album features some gifted players (of special note Brian Wilkie's steel guitar contributions) and given our current economic times, could be coined as "dustbowl folk for a new generation." Personal faves: "Nobody's Comin'," "So Tired of Stormy Monday," and "My Truck Drove Away with My Wife." More: facebook.com/Dennis-J-Leise-Music-1421710994711779.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.