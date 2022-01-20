Tom's annual Top 10 Regional Releases highlights local music

The requirement for this Top 10 list is that albums must be released within a 15-month period (October 2020 - December 2021), contain at least 25-minutes of original music by a Region-based artist and be commercially available for purchase. Dozens of albums come my way each year, but only 10 make the cut for this list of my personal favorites.
1) ERIC LAMBERT -- "Beating The Odds" (Independent)
This Northwest Indiana artist has been part of the Midwest music community for several decades and in that time released several impressive albums, but this newest addition to his catalog is hands down Lambert's best effort to date. This is due in no small part to the contributions of his stellar backing collective of multi-instrumentalist Kyle Patrick O'Brien, mandolinist Don Stiernberg, vocalist Char and guitarist John Carpenter, who once more does an amazing job as Lambert's longtime producer.
Eleven of the dozen songs on this incredible offering of Americana music are original compositions. The sole cover here being a nice treatment of The Band's classic, "The Weight," is a perfect choice for this artist's style and down home sound.
Recorded at Hammond's Thunderclap Studios, the songs address racism ("Learn To Love Before It's Too Late"), environmental responsibility ("Mother Earth"), looking towards one's golden years ("I'll Dance When I'm A Hundred"), and music's impact ("The Music Set Me Free"). One of the strongest cuts is a tribute to late civil rights leader John Lewis ("Let's All Get In The Way"), More: ericlambert.com.
2) BRYAN LUBECK -- "Midnight Sun" (Vineyard Music)
Making music just a few miles over the state line in Michigan, Bryan Lubeck is a respected master guitarist whose jazzy, romantic Spanish guitar playing has been getting attention worldwide for several years. Nine of the collection's 11 songs are original Lubeck compositions, save for his beautiful treatment of Hall & Oates' "Sara Smile," and the opening track ("Invincible") written by his studio group's other guitarist, Felton Offard.
"Midnight Sun" is the welcome follow-up to the artist's 2012 release "Tuscan Sky" and is another example of why Lubeck remains a favorite of radio programmers and fans of instrumental guitar music. Currently available in digital and CD format, the album will soon be available as a vinyl LP.
True stand outs on "Midnight Sun" are Lubeck's own "Road To Mackinac," "Come Dance," "Rocket Fuel" and the title track. More: bryanlubeck.com.
3) LAUREN DUKES BAND -- "Lauren Dukes" (Sutton Music Co.)
After a fair amount of time on the Chicagoland circuit fronting cover bands, this Northwest Indiana lady has finally stepped into her own and has exploded on the scene over the last year under her own name. Dukes has all the tools it takes to become a major name in the music business, the least of which is a powerhouse voice.
Along with having an incredibly rich, vibrant and versatile voice, a charismatic live performance style and the kind of style and beauty that cameras love, Dukes has wisely surrounded herself with a posse of stellar musicians on her debut CD, including such recognized names as guitarist Nic Byrd, bassist Ola Timothy, and drummer/arranger Andy Sutton. All five original songs on this EP are strong cuts, but the hit here is the very sassy and infectious "L-Boogie." More: misslaurendukes.com.
4) CLASSICAL BLAST -- "Life On Fire" (Toucan Cove Records)
The Chicago-based group known for blending the best of classical string music and rock music is back with a solid 12 song collection. As expected, there are a handful of new mash-up arrangements for which the group is known -- Slipknot's "Through The Glass" mashed with Bach's epic "Little Fugue" and The Cranberries "Zombie" mashed with Mozart's "Lacrimosa."
As on previous albums, some special guest artists sit in on the sessions. Among those are Spanish guitarists Steve Edwards and David Chirbaga, and guitarist Rex Carroll of the Christian metal band Whitecross.
The best of the album's songs are the new C.B. originals "Anything Good," "Let's Pretend," and "You're Gonna Heart The Music," co-written by husband/wife collaborators Bill Syniar and Barbara Weigand. More: classicalblast.com.
5) JUNCTION 715 -- "Wicked Little Ways" (Independent)
Junction 715 is a new NWI band who came out of the box swinging with "Wicked Little Ways," a 14-song collection of original tunes.
Produced and engineered by lead guitarist Bob Hanlon, the group is rounded out by such familiar names from older Region bands, like Dawn Lynch Pesavento, the rhythmic brothers Rob Rosenbaum and Doug Rosenbaum, John Pappas and Andy Kuiper. This eclectic set of music is anchored by a strong, underlying sense of Southern blues.
Lynch-Pesavento, a gifted singer best remembered for her time in the NWI group, Ransom, sounds better than ever. Highlights: "Nothing Left To Say," "Civil War," and "Shotgun." More: facebook.com/junction715.
6) PATTI SHAFFNER -- "From The Left Side of My Heart" (AtLast1 Music)
Shaffner made this list last year for her "Messages For The Heart" album, an eclectic project inspired by her late husband and musical partner David Cowan. Like that album, her new release, "From The Left Side of My Heart," was recorded, mixed and mastered at Thunderclap Studio by John Carpenter.
On this album, fans find Shaffner returning to more familiar territory with 13 of the 14 tracks being original compositions delivered in the artist's unique jazz-fueled folk style.
The sole cover -- "Shadow & Light" -- is a wonderful tune by songwriter Ken Yates. It is among my favored selections here, along with Shaffner's own "Dancing On The Edge," "Balancing Act," and "Messages From The Left Side." More: jazzdakini.com.
7) CAUGHT ON CLINE -- "1. THE NEXT SET" (Independent)
Nicholas Kazonis has been a mover and shaker on the Northwest Indiana music scene for many years. Most recently, he's stepped out as a producer, mentor and career advisor to a variety of area talents. But despite all that, Kazonis has never strayed away from writing, recording and performing his own music. He is a gifted guitarist and vocalist deeply rooted in the smoother side of Jazzy R&B.
Caught On Cline is the primary band these days for the soulful songwriter. In this quartet, Kazonis has found the perfect collaborators in multi-instrumentalist Alex Akers, bassist Nik Jay and drummer Tommy Fell.
"1. The Next Set" is a perfect choice to pop on when planning an evening by the fireside with a bottle of wine, as it flows, grooves and sashays well from start to completion. Nice songs, great playing and solid production throughout the eight selections. Highlights: "I Can't Live Without You," "Days Are Fragile," and "If You Love Me." More: acoustichutch.com.
8) OLA TIMOTHY -- "An Extension of Ola Timothy" (Independent)
Showing himself to be more than a popular session bassist and touring musician, Ola Timothy's 12-track offering is collection of World Music grooves and rhythms influenced by his Nigerian homeland and beyond. In the liner notes, the artist shares that the songs were chosen from his wealth of original compositions to best reveal his own inner self to his audience.
Sung in both English and Nigerian on various selections, the vocals serve as another instrument in the mix for those unable to translate the lyrics cascading over the music by the excellent cast of players recruited for this project.
Highlights: The upbeat opener "Keep Your Head Up," the soothing "A Eh/Nature And Time," the Afro-Jazz-Funk of "Ifihan/Revolution" and the smooth instrumental "Be Human/Ladine." More: facebook.com/people/Ola-Timothys-Music.
9) Stop.Drop.Rewind -- "Heavy Love" (Independent)
These guys are fun for so many reasons: Great musicality, nice harmonies, strong grooves, high energy, and a level of creative unpredictability. They employ elements of disparate styles and all meld with catchy, hook-heavy pop sensibilities. Their latest, "Heavy Love," is no exception.
Members Kris Lohn, DJ Crenson and drummer Andy Sutton stay involved in a variety of side projects and sessions, but always stay anchored to this brilliantly quirky home base band.
Few could argue that S.D.R. is a cornerstone of the Region's original music scene, and always a pleasure to pop in one's stereo to perk things up. Highlights: "The Aftermath," "Air Quotes" and "Hold It Over Me." More: stopdroprewind.com.
10) DEREK CARUSO -- "Mine & Theirs" (Blues Fuse Records)
As the title suggests, thes dozen tracks on this debut from Region blues guitarist/vocalist Derek Caruso is an even blend of tried and true blues covers and original songs. A few notable covers are Steve Winwood's "Valerie," Buddy Guy's "Hammer and a Nail" and Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine." Caruso originals "Hipshot Boogie" and "Zero" are likewise highlights of an album sure to help shake off a bad day.
A rough and ready homemade and individually burned CD release with home printer created front and back sleeves, Caruso's release is not slick in any way, and made this list based on the sheer passion of the raw performances. Recorded live by local engineer Jerry Stickle, these tracks were "captured in the wild," as they were performed live in front of NWI blues fans. More: facebook.com/caruso.fuse.7.