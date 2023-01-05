Tom's 'Top 10 Regional Releases' of 2022

The requirement for my annual "Tom's Top 10" list is that all albums must be released within a 15-month period (October 2021 - December 2022), contain at least 25-minutes of new, original music by a Northwest Indiana/Chicagoland-based artist, and be commercially available for purchase.

Dozens of albums come my way each year, but only 10 make the cut for this annual list of my personal favorites.

1) MICHAEL McDERMOTT -- "St. Paul's Boulevard" (Pauper Sky Records)

Michael McDermott has a deep catalog of albums and this is the Irish lad's third time landing in the #1 slot on this annual "Top 10" published list. First with "Willow Springs" in 2016, and again with "Out From Under" in 2018. Like those albums,"St. Paul's Boulevard" is released on the artist's own Pauper Sky Records

As with all of McDermott's albums, this 15-song set reflects his experiences during his journey through the darker sides of life, where characters and friends have been met and lost along the way. This has a bit more of a folk/country flavoring than past albums, but it still rocks.

While still reflecting negative vibes and darkness, McDermott has been letting in the light a bit more with his last few releases. Marriage, sobriety, fatherhood, self-reflection and stability, have all played a part in that shift, but dark shadows remain between the shimmers of light. Personal faves: "Sick Of This Town," "Pack the Car," "Where The Light Gets In," "All That We Have Lost," and the title track. More: michael-mcdermott.com.

2) SHEMEKIA COPELAND -- "Done Come Too Far" (Alligator Records)

Shemekia Copeland hit the #1 spot on this annual list in 2020 with her moving "Uncivil War" album. This follow-up feels like the final segment of a musical trilogy begun with 2019's "America's Child," a trilogy of her observations of America through the eyes of a black woman and mother. Copeland is confrontational and calls out what is happening in this country, but in the end suggests a brighter future is possible if people just try a little harder and love a little more.

Like the previous two albums, "Done Come Too Far" was brilliantly produced by multi-instrumentalist Will Kimbrough, who also co-wrote many of the songs. A collective of stellar session musicians delivers the goods and provides Copeland with a strong vehicle for her impassioned vocals.

Although hailed as the "Queen of Chicago Blues," Copeland is equal parts a gospel singer and can channel the likes of Mahalia and Aretha in her performances, both in studio and live. Personal faves: "Fried Catfish And Bibles," "Barefoot In Heaven" and the title track. More: shemekiacopeland.com.

3) COLIN PETERIK -- "Everything And Nothing" (Independent)

"Everything And Nothing" is the long-awaited, full length solo CD by Colin Peterik, created during the pandemic with Peterik playing all instruments, harmonizing with himself and self-producing all tracks. The exception to it being a completely DIY project was having the final mixing and mastering handled by Grammy Award-winning studio wiz, Craig Bauer.

This 12-song collection finds Colin's pop sensibilities well-honed yet not predictable. He colors his music from a range of styles including psychedelia to jazz and indie to alt rock. Solid songwriting runs throughout, with the passion that drives this young artist felt during the entire 47-minute run of this earnest debut effort.

A great album leaves listeners longing for more. This first major effort by Peterik does just that and begs for a follow up sooner than later. Personal faves: “Cocaine Nights,” “Michiana,” “Smile” and “My Secrets.” More: ColinPeterik.com.

4) PAUL SIEMER -- Got Your Goat" (Independent)

This Schererville songwriter and music maker has delivered a rock solid collection with no filler, even better than his debut album, "Scrap," which landed Siemer on this "Top 10" list in 2014. The 10 songs on this vinyl LP (and CD) flow well and found me hitting the turntable's "repeat play" button several times before finally flipping the album over and doing the same on side two.

Siemer has grown and matured as a writer and performer since his first foray. He has a familiar sound, but not in a redundant way. It took those many repeat listens before I could pick out some possible influences on this gifted NWI artist. I believe I heard some flashes of The Gin Blossoms in the songs, along with a dusting of Jimmy Buffet (notably in "Who Drank My Beer") and a bit of Bruce Springsteen as well.

Mostly, what you hear as this vinyl LP spins around is Siemer, revealing himself as a proficient young songwriter capable of spinning a musical web to lure and captivate fans with his own sound and style. He shows strong potential here. Personal faves: "On My Dime," "A Bet I Lost," "Who Drank My Beer" and the title track.

5) JOE MARCINEK BAND -- "5" (Vintage League Music)

A versatile guitarist, Marcinek always keeps good company in studio and on stage, by rotating musical guests with every new project. He does so again on this original collection of instrumental jazz fusion and R&B grooves.

The performances and production are excellent throughout the eight tracks on "5," creating a soothing and laid back soundtrack that is perfect for a late night drive, a romantic evening at home or just kicking back with a favorite beverage.

Less rock and funk-rooted than Marcinek's previous releases, the music here is relaxed and smooth, but certainly not "smooth jazz" per se. Sometimes complex arrangements seem effortless and easy, testimony to the adept playing skills of core JMB members Joe Marcinek (guitar), Robert Walter (organ), and Pete Koopmans (drums). Contributions from special guests Greg Spero (piano), Alex Wasily (trombone) and Sean Erick (trumpet), lands "5" at the #5 chart spot on this year's "Top 10".

Personal Faves are the shufflin' grooves of "Doggone Blues Again," the Bossa Nova-tinged "Bella" and the brassy swing of "Lagniappe." More: joemarcinekband.com.

6) DAVE RUDOLF --"Sit Down, Take A Number" (Moneytree Records)

Dave Rudolf's 41st career release, "Sit Down, Take A Number," is a 16-song collection of post-COVID compositions on the Chicago artist's indie label, Moneytree Records.

Always having many studio guests allows Rudolf to easily shift styles from song to song, and from album to album. Among those guests are frequent collaborator John Chorney (keys/organ), violinist Al Joseph, trumpeter Tim Bales (of Ides of March), guitarist Jack Whittle, and jazz vocalist Lauren Dukes, to name a few.

The strong musicality is anchored by Rudolf's gruff, bluesy vocals, which fall somewhere between Leonard Cohen, mid-period Tom Waits and Dr. John. Best cuts: the edgy rocker "Rock Until You Drop," the soulful "Slow Burn," the swampy "Step Aside" and the piano blues of "So Long."

Rudolf also released his 42rd career album in 2022 and it likewise is an excellent piece of work, but not eligible for the "Top 10" because it's a collection of 17 traditional country, folk, sea shanties and bluegrass songs, aptly titled "Traditional." More: daverudolf.com.

7) MIKE GREEN -- "No Guarantees" (Dessy Records)

Singer/songwriter Mike Green recently released "No Guarantees," a 9-song CD recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. Although Green most often plays solo acoustic shows on local stages, this CD features him with full instrumentation. All tracks are Mike Green originals, some co-written with Mike Marsh.

It took a few spins and some time with the CD for it to catch fire with me, but once it did, it spent some considerable time in my car CD player. Personal faves are the slightly funky title track, the poppy "Fly Away," and the rootsy, neo-country fun of "Let Me Go." One song that really stands out to me is the very catchy and poppy "Subliminal Lies," where Green seems to be channeling the late Pat DiNizio of The Smithereens. More: therealmikegreen.com.

8) MAD ANTS -- "Still Wanna Rock" (Mandrill Records)

Northwest Indiana's Mad Ants has released many well-crafted original albums over the decades, and the latest, "Still Wanna Rock" is a collection of 9 songs, now available on multiple formats (including vinyl)

Band leader Joel Justin is primary songwriter and producer, but Mad Ants longtime members Ben Garcia, Clyde Selsor and Frank Sakalaris, had considerable input on the album.

Recorded well, packaged creatively and filled with strong performances, the album mostly rocks hard with songs like "So Satisfied," "I Don't Like The Way You Look At Me" and my personal fave, "Dark Heart." There's also a quirky garage rock cut, "Got Her By The Balls"), that hits right before the album wraps up with a delightful "doo wop" style tune called"Go Back (Do It All Over Again)."

"Down On Her Luck" is an opus that cascades through three movements before concluding, and even though it's a solid piece of music, it seems an odd fit here. More: madants.com.

9) JACK WHITTLE -- "Jack Whittle" (Independent)

While there are plenty of blues musicians around the Region, Jack Whittle is unique among them and stands apart from the pack because he plays a musical gumbo of styles and genres: a melding of country blues, gospel, and swamp rock. Jack's a flannel-wearing picker, slide player, yowler and singer who delivers the goods with just enough sass and humor to make him captivating.

This 10-track, self-titled collection offers 9 originals, before closing with a cover of the traditional gospel number "Glory Glory," which Whittle makes his own. These songs reveal Whittle has found a perfect collaborator in fellow NWI musician, James Gedda, as together they seem to be forging something of a Northwest Indiana "outlaw" movement.

Whittle is a blue collar troubadour capable of channeling Dust Bowl icons like Elmore James, Jimmy Rodgers and Howlin' Wolf, while sprinkling in a bit of the Bakersfield sound created by guitarists Don Rich and Wynn Stewart. Personal faves: "Nature of the Beast," "A Boy Can't Help I," and "Going Down To Bloomington." More: jackwhittle.com.

10) TAFOYA -- "Freedom" (Tafoya Music)

Those who think guitar-driven rock is dead, needs to give a listen to "Freedom," the new five song release from South Side power trio TAFOYA. The album is nicely produced by Larry Millas (of Ides of March fame).

Blood starts pumping with opening cut, "Boogie With Me," a throbbing slice of amped up blues riffs in the tradition of The Yardbirds' take on "Train Kept A Rollin'." Mike Tafoya's guitar work notwithstanding, the chugging rhythm of bassist Leslidiana Biocic and drummer Craig Cederholm is what makes this song infectious and memorable.

Power ballad "Life" best showcases the six-string skills of Tafoya, who's perhaps best remembered for his 1970s and 1980s tenure with Chicago-based national bands The Boyzz and The B'zz.

"Long Time Ago" is a reflective slab of progressive, hard blues that would fit nicely between Zeppelin and Uriah Heep tunes on a playlist. My fave is "Sturgis," a dreamily re-imagined treatment of a song originally done by Tafoya's Lost Boyzz Band in the early 2000s. More: tafoyamusic.com.