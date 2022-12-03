'Too Hot to Handel' presented at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre

The popular "Too Hot to Handel" will once again light up the stage in The Windy City.

"Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

It's the 18th year the production is being presented and the first time it will be held before the holidays. It has traditionally been presented in January to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

*"The experience is so unique. There's nothing like it," said Alfreda Burke, a soloist in "Too Hot to Handel." Other soloists performing in the show are Burke's husband Rodrick Dixon and Karen-Marie Richardson.

Burke said the work, which is based on Handel's "Messiah," had its Chicago premiere in 2006 and before that was also performed at Michigan Opera Theatre in Detroit. It's also been performed in various other cities.

It was originally created in 1992 by conductor Marin Alsop along with orchestrators and arrangers Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson.

Burke said it offers a mixture of "jazz, gospel, blues" and other styles to relay the story "The Messiah" tells of the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"We have a chorus, orchestra and soloists. It's such an exciting piece," Burke said. She added people will hear the familiar sounds of "The Messiah" but with "a different twist."

Burke and her husband Rodrick, who reside in the Chicago area, have enjoyed performing in the concert through the years.

"It's electrifying and exuberant," Burke said about how Alsop, Christianson, and Anderson re-envisioned the piece.

"We're thankful to Rich Regan (CEO of The Auditorium Theatre) for wanting to keep the piece going," Burke said.

In a press release, Regan said “We invite families and friends of all ages to come enjoy this festive, uplifting program that keeps our spirits driving forward.”

Along with the soloists, the Chicago chorus and members of Detroit’s Rackham Symphony Choir, there is also a jazz combo and chamber orchestra performing in the show.

"I hope the message and the music will uplift their spirits," Burke said about "Too Hot to Handel." "It's a night of inspiration and healing," she said, adding "Come ready to participate. If something stirs them, they can be vocal about it."

FYI: "Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $28. Visit AuditoriumTheatre.org or call 312.341.2300.