Fans of pop, jazz and eclectic sounds would have been happy to be in the audience at the Chicago Theatre on Oct. 4.
The band Toto graced the stage and celebrated the group's 40th anniversary by bringing the 40 Trips Around the Sun tour to the Windy City. The concert featured a good mix of tunes from the greatest hits package "40 Trips Around the Sun," which was released in 2018.
Toto, formed in the '70s in Los Angeles, remains a group of stellar musicians who still sound as good live as they do on their diverse recordings.
The group is currently made up of Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Joseph Williams.
Toto performed for more than two hours and had audience members fully engaged in their set, which included songs showcasing the pop, soul, jazz and rock sides of the band.
The concert opened with "Devil's Tower," and after that tune, Toto jammed on their huge hit "Hold the Line." Other songs performed early on included "I Will Remember," "English Eyes" and chart topper "Rosanna."
As musicians, all the band members of Toto give their all. Lukather is always top-notch on the guitar. In addition to touring with Toto, Lukather was recently on Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band's tour this year. (He's also performed with Ringo on past All Starr Band shows through the years).
The band members of Toto, separately and together, have quite an impressive history in the music business. They have performed with many other musicians over the decades and have been included on various notable recordings other than their own. Several of the band members from Toto played on Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album. Steve Porcaro also wrote Jackson's hit "Human Nature," which Toto performed in this Chicago concert.
Among other songs on the playlist for Chicago were an acoustic version of the jazzy and soulful "Georgy Porgy;" "Stop Loving You;" "Dune (Desert Theme);" and "Girl Goodbye." Many of the songs performed that night were extended versions.
The band's performance of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," with Lukather wailing on guitar, proved to be a highlight as was the group's performance of "Africa." Lukather jokingly asked the audience if they were ready to hear "that song," prior to Toto performing "Africa," which was extended to well over 10 minutes.
Toto's musical anniversary celebration ended with a rousing rendition of "Home of the Brave." To learn more about Toto's current tour, visit totoofficial.com or livenation.com.