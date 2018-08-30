It's been an annual tradition for four years now to have the sounds of Motown close out the summer season on Labor Day Weekend at The Hammond Marina (701 Casino Center Drive) in Hammond.
High Performance featuring Sheryl Youngblood and Say Yes continue the tradition when the band returns once again this Saturday sporting their snazzy matching suits, demonstrating their funky dance steps and singing a repertoire of classic dusties.
Motown Night At The Marina runs from 7-10 p.m. and is open to the public and features a beer garden and food vendors, along with lots of groove-driven music from the classic Hitsville USA musical catalogs of The Temptations, The Four Tops, Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, Commodores and others. "This group is a 'non-stop party' and every year we as a group look forward to coming back to the Marina," said Youngblood. "Those boaters are our kind of audience, they really know how to party." Youngblood promises to treat the audience to a song or two taken up the chart by the late Aretha Franklin, whom she cites as a huge influence and inspiration.
This year's event is planned to be bigger than those of the past. The stage is more centralized in the parking lot and a full beer garden and several food trucks have been added to the mix. The event is free to attend, but parking is free only for residents of Hammond and Whiting. Parking is $5 for other Indiana residents and $10 for out of state residents. More: 219- 659-7678 or hammondportauthority.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Kudos to Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and The Hammond Port Authority for landing one of rock's greatest guitarists for a performance at the Wolf Lake Pavilion on Sept. 22. Steve Miller -- the Rock And Roll Hall of Famer best known for songs like "The Joker," "Fly Like An Eagle," "Jet Airliner" and "Abracadabra" -- brings his self-named band to town for a 7 p.m. concert. Tickets: $30-$90 (includes parking). More: wolflakepavilion.com.
• The Lake Effect Band will break out classic rock covers from 7-10:30 p.m. this Saturday at The Evil Horse Brewery (1338 Main St.) in Crete, Illinois. More: 708-304-2907.
• The City of Portage celebrates its 50th Birthday at the city's Founders Square Park (6300 Central Ave.) this Sunday with live music from 3-8:30 p.m. Performing are three hometown classic rock bands -- The Code Names, Smoking Suits, and Middle of the Road Band along with performances by The Portage High School Band and The Regional Performing Arts Company. The music will be accented by a beer and wine garden and the presence of multiple food trucks. More: Mayor's Office at 219-762-5425 or visit portagemusic.com.
• Morton graduate and Hammond native Kenny James, once a staple on the Region club scene before leaving to pursue his career in other markets that included a Las Vegas residency, is returning to the Region with his rockabilly band Rave On! to perform his nationally acclaimed Buddy Holly Tribute to commemorate what would have been Holly's 82nd birthday on Sept. 7. James now lives and performs regularly in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee but will rock The Art Theater (220 Main St.) in Hobart at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (facebook.com/events/535722910217090/), followed by a second show on Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. (facebook.com/events/1056158544541786/). The Spaniels Forever open in Hobart.
• Harbor Country Opera promoter/performer Robert Swan presents and stars in "La Vie en Rose: The Songs of Edith Piaf" featuring Martha Cares at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) this Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern. The two vocalists will be accompanied by Grammy Award winning pianist and accordion phenomenon Don Stille with Dick Bunn on bass. Tickets: $25 & $35. More: acorntheater.com or 269-756-3879.
• Live Jazz is on the menu every Saturday at Asparagus Restaurant (7878 Broadway) in Merrillville and this week's featured artist during the dining hours of 6:30-10:30 p.m. is The Roger Harris Jazz Trio. Pianist Harris is a member of Valparaiso University's Faculty Jazz Trio. Reservations are highly recommended. More: 219-794-0000.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter features the jam rock sound of The Rusted Strings Band on Friday at 8 p.m. and then on Saturday it's a dance party with the Chicago-based party rock group Five Guys named Moe starting at 9 p.m. Leroy's will host the annual Fall Critter Ride for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana on Sunday, Sept. 9 to help homeless animals. Music for the ride "after party" provided by singer/songwriters Joel Justin and Jef Sarver. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.